School City of Hammond considers giving raise to superintendent despite public protests

HAMMOND — The Hammond Board of School Trustees is considering giving its superintendent a raise, despite public pushback at a recent hearing.

Superintendent Scott Miller’s current contract indicates he is paid $150,000 annually, with an annuity of $14,500. Under the new contract, he would have a base salary of $178,000 annually for the period that began July 1, 2021, and will conclude June 30, 2024.

Under the proposed contract, the superintendent’s performance will be evaluated each year. If his evaluation is “effective,” he will receive a $3,000 increase in his salary, or $5,000 if his evaluation is “highly effective.”

Currently, Miller’s annual pay is low in comparison to other superintendents in Northwest Indiana. Larry Veracco of the Lake Central School Corp. has a base salary of $172,943. Jim McCall of Valparaiso Community Schools had a base salary of $170,000 for the 2020-21 academic year, the latest available contract on VCS’s website.

Miller was hired to lead the Region’s largest school district in 2019. In the time since his hiring, several Hammond schools were closed, and Hammond Central High School has opened.

However, the board’s consideration of a raise has sparked concern among some Hammond residents who say the district is continuing to perform poorly and question Miller’s qualifications for the position.

A significant crowd of concerned residents were at the hearing Tuesday night, where they were informed that public comment would be limited to one minute per person. Several in attendance expressed their outrage at the short time limit.

A bill being considered in the Indiana legislature would not let the school board limit public comment to one minute. House Bill 1130, which currently faces the Senate, would require school boards to allow each individual who desires a minimum of three minutes to speak at public meetings.

School Board member Carlotta Blake-King said she felt uncomfortable with the limit to one minute. She said the board is setting a dangerous precedent in not allowing a diverse community to be heard.

Blake-King discussed an email between Monica Conrad, attorney for the School City of Hammond, and the board. Blake-King said the email discussed possible personal attacks on the superintendent.

“We’re not guard dogs, we’re human beings that love our city and are trying to do right by our children,” Blake-King said.

Conrad expressed that the email was attorney-client privilege and Blake-King was not to read the email aloud. She also said that the email was referring to how other districts have had problems with personal attacks against superintendents.

Board member Cindy Murphy said public hearings have always had time limits. The board then voted to approve the one-minute time limit, with four in support and Blake-King opposed.

While this issue was being discussed, an individual approached the podium. Public comment had not yet begun, and security asked him to sit down. He refused and said he did not intend to talk, but was first to give his thoughts when public comment began.

Murphy then raised a motion to recess until the public was properly seated, which received significant protest from the crowd. Board Vice President Lisa Miller seconded the motion. The motion passed four to one, with Blake-King again in opposition.

A 10 minute recess was held, during which time several crowd members indicated their disapproval. The individual did not sit down before the meeting began again.

When the public hearing began, several expressed their discomfort at the one-minute limit, and one said he will sue. The board continually asked people to limit their discussion to the terms of the contract.

Christine Clarahan, director of food and nutrition services for the district, said she is in support of the contract due to the fact that Miller’s current pay is lower than several other superintendents in the Region.

Isker Frank, a School City of Hammond alum, said he does not think the superintendent should be compensated at any rate.

“He needs to go,” Frank said. He said teachers are leaving the district due to low pay and lack of appreciation. He then discussed Miller’s qualifications for the position.

Frank said in an email following the meeting that Miller’s tenure has been filled with failure to students.

“My greatest fear is that the system will soon lose its accreditation, making matriculation through it worthless,” Frank said via email. “Hammond needs to do what it should have done when Dr. Watkins passed on, and that's (to) seek a credentialed, experienced, progressive superintendent to relieve Miller of the duties he was never qualified to take on in the first place! He was hired as a temporary placeholder until the School City could hire a superintendent, not as a permanent replacement.”

Walter Watkins was the former superintendent of the School City of Hammond. He died at the end of 2019.

In Indiana, for an individual to be a superintendent, they are required to have at least an Ed.S., which is a postgraduate degree for professional educators, in addition to several other requirements. According to district's website, Miller has a bachelor's degree from Indiana University Northwest and a master’s degree from Purdue Calumet.

According to the Indiana Department of Education, Miller has a temporary superintendent license, which expires in 2024.

Cherie Roberts said that raises will be determined in the contract based on a performance of “effective” and “highly effective” but that in the time since Miller began, she has not seen anything effective.

Otis Moore said the School City of Hammond is in shambles and is the laughing stock of Indiana. He was interrupted and asked to focus on the contract.

“If you ain’t got good leadership, you’re not going to have a good school system,” Moore said.

Kim Arroyo said that when teachers are under temporary or similar licenses, they are not often entitled to raises. She asked why the district is considering this contract then.

When public comment ended, Blake-King asked to comment. She was informed she would have to sign up on the public comment sheet and address the board from the podium residents are able to talk from.

Blake-King was appalled by the decision, but she went down to the podium to speak to the board.

“I reject this contract based on the fact, as I indicated at the last board meeting, the evaluation process was tainted, manipulated and a manner of cheating,” Blake-King said.

Following Blake-King’s comments, the meeting was adjourned. The board will vote on the superintendent’s contract March 15.

