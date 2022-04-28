School City of Hammond hosts renaming ceremony for Burns-Hicks Elementary School

HAMMOND — Annie Burns-Hicks witnessed history with the School City of Hammond honoring her with a ceremony on Thursday to officially rename Mayfield Elementary after her.

Burns-Hicks, the city's first black teacher, was with her family and cut the ribbon to officially name Burns-Hicks Elementary School.

“I’m getting kind of choked up. You really make a difference in all of our lives, remember that. Thank you so very much and I am truly, truly honored. I’ll never forget this, ever,” Burns-Hicks said.

The school board voted unanimously in January to rename Maywood for Burns-Hicks. Since then, the elementary school has also changed its colors and is now known as the Bulldogs.

Burns-Hicks lived in Mississippi as a child and moved to Hammond after her father witnessed a lynching. She later studied at Ball State Teachers College and then hoped to teach in the school city.

However, she was rejected due to her race, and eventually won a court battle against the corporation. She taught at Maywood Elementary and primarily taught first grade for more than 40 years. She also was one of the leaders in establishing full-day kindergarten.

Burns-Hicks now lives in a senior community in Indianapolis.

Maxine Simmons, chairwoman of the renaming committee, introduced the event. She emphasized how long people had been waiting for this change.

LeTerra Smith, principal of Burns-Hicks, expressed her pride.

“It is so great for our students to have this representation,” Smith said. “Not only does (Burns-Hicks) look like many of our students, she has lived where they currently live.”

Superintendent Scott Miller said the community has wholeheartedly embraced this change and are rallying around ideals Burns-Hicks practiced.

“We are honoring someone who overcame adversity so they could positively impact their community and invest in the lives of children,” Miller said.

Trustee Carlotta Blake-King represented the school board and emphasized who Burns-Hicks is and her strength.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said this is the first school change he has seen in all his terms as mayor. He said many of the schools are named after governors and important military figures and now they are adding Burns-Hicks to the ranks.

“That’s a big deal, right? I find it fitting that the mascot is the Bulldog, because if Annie wasn’t a bulldog, we wouldn’t be here today,” McDermott said.

City Councilman Barry Tyler said he cannot wait to do whatever he can to support the elementary school. He said he is a Maywood alum.

Reverend Herman Polk also provided a school dedication prayer.

Following the ceremony, a banner was unveiled in front of the school displaying the new name, and a tree was planted. Burns-Hicks also read to students in the school library.

In the evening Tuesday, Hammond native Roland Parrish’s documentary “This Wall Must Come Down” premiered to the public at Morton High School’s auditorium. The documentary tells the story of Burns-Hicks and how she became the first black teacher in Hammond.

