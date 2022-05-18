School City of Hammond not to have uniforms next year

The School City of Hammond will not require students to wear uniform clothing next year following a vote of 3-2 at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Trustees Carlotta Blake-King and Manny Candelaria cast the two "no" votes on continuing a less restrictive dress code.

Superintendent Scott Miller had previously recommended Hammond continue with a more relaxed dress code into the next school year.

The 2021-22 school year dress code did not require uniformity of color, meaning students were not required to wear a designated “uniform,” but did have dress code expectations. Prior to this school year, there were uniform expectations at Hammond schools.

According to Miller, nine leadership teams were in favor of continuing the less restrictive policy, while seven were interested in returning to the previous policy. He also emphasized that data does not show an increase in disciplinary issues as a result of the current policy.

However, Blake-King said she believes the reason there were not many more disciplinary issues was that the dress code was not being enforced. She has said there is too much of a burden on teachers to expect them to regulate what students are wearing, and the responsibility should be up only to the principal of each school.

“What is currently going on at our schools is deplorable,” Blake-King said.

In addition, at a previous school board meeting, Trustee Cindy Murphy brought up whether they should include an individual's hair in the dress code. Blake-King and some members of the public argued any regulation in that regard would be inherently racist.

But Murphy said she was particularly interested in headwear, and the fact that the current dress code does not allow for cultural headwear.

“You should never have brought up hair, period,” Blake-King responded.

Following the discussion, the board took a five minute recess. Trustee Lisa Miller was absent for the remainder of the meeting.

In other business, the school board received a presentation on diversity, equity and inclusion plans for the next school year and beyond.

Johnny Goodlow, the school city's DEI champion, indicated there were five main areas in the diversity and inclusion plan: administration and governance, curriculum and instruction, scholar engagement and support, educational professional engagement and support, and community engagement.

Some plans include implementing an annual engagement survey focused on all stakeholders’ sense of belonging and inclusion, developing grade level appropriate programs centered on DEI, including DEI training for new hires and creating a community advisory council.

The district is also planning to complete an audit to see where they currently are with DEI.

Blake-King emphasized the importance of moving forward with these plans, as she feels it has been delayed consistently.

The next board meeting will be June 7.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.