School City of Hammond sees transportation issues

Several parents expressed concerns about transportation safety at a Tuesday meeting of the Hammond School Board.

Rosie Recio said there is a lack of safety around Eggers Middle School with construction near the school causing traffic issues.

Superintendent Scott Miller said the construction is not a School City of Hammond project and that it was expected to only last a week but will now be over a month.

Miller said the traffic pattern where this is occurring will be a two-way through March 31 to help mitigate the problem.

Morton High School is also seeing significant issues regarding traffic. Miller said the district met with an architect Thursday to help improve the traffic flow there.

“I have witnessed many cars make u-turns in the middle of the street with oncoming traffic, kids getting out of cars in the middle of the street, and also dropping kids off on the side of the road all on 169th Street,” Amy Pijarowski, a resident of Hammond, said in an email.

Miller said the district cannot write traffic tickets, but has let the Hammond police department know, and they are going to help.

The school board also approved the purchase of seven additional special purpose/activity buses for the 2022-2023 school year to help combat transportation issues. Legislation allows the use of these vehicles to transport students classified as special education, foster or homeless from home to school.

The vehicles are intended to help relieve the bus driver shortage and will cost $548,844. The utility buses do not require a special license, but do require training.

According to the School City of Hammond’s website, there are openings for bus drivers, bus mechanics, bus monitors, substitute bus drivers and substitute bus monitors. The School City of Hammond is not alone in its shortage, with schools across the Region and country facing similar issues.

“We can use utility buses to accomplish more,” Miller said. He said the funding will be taken from rebate money received through the Volkswagen-funded grant program created after an emissions cheating program.

Next year, the school district will also notify parents through a phone message if their student’s bus is late or has any other issues. Administrators will also be able to see where every bus is at all times through a GPS tracking system.

