School corporation annual reports released

School corporations' 2021 annual performance reports are now available to view.

In addition to being published in local newspapers this month, the Indiana Department of Education website INView allows members of the public to view school profiles. Visitors to the site can search for a particular school, then go to the performance tab and click "student achievement."

A link at the bottom of the page labeled "View the Annual Performance Report" will bring up the latest report.

Several local reports will be published in The Times of Northwest Indiana.

Annual reports include a variety of information about a school corporation's performance, such as enrollment, graduation rate, teacher salary ranges and more.

It includes the number of students receiving free or reduced lunch, number of students with limited English language proficiency and several other statistics.

The nation's report card, which gives a sense of how students are doing across the country, is still being compiled.

School corporation data for Indiana can be found on the Indiana Department of Education's data center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.