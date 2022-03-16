 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

School corporation annual reports released

  • 0
Buses

The reports include information on teacher salary ranges and more. 

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

School corporations' 2021 annual performance reports are now available to view.

In addition to being published in local newspapers this month, the Indiana Department of Education website INView allows members of the public to view school profiles. Visitors to the site can search for a particular school, then go to the performance tab and click "student achievement." 

A link at the bottom of the page labeled "View the Annual Performance Report" will bring up the latest report. 

Several local reports will be published in The Times of Northwest Indiana. 

Annual reports include a variety of information about a school corporation's performance, such as enrollment, graduation rate, teacher salary ranges and more. 

It includes the number of students receiving free or reduced lunch, number of students with limited English language proficiency and several other statistics. 

The nation's report card, which gives a sense of how students are doing across the country, is still being compiled. 

People are also reading…

School corporation data for Indiana can be found on the Indiana Department of Education's data center. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyiv imposes 35-hour curfew amid fresh Russian attacks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts