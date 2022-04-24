School meal programs limited this summer as federal waivers expire

Over the last two years, Porter Township School Corp. has provided summer meals and free lunches to students. But this year, it will not be able to.

Federal waivers that allowed school districts around the country the ability to offer free lunch to all students and to provide grab-and-go meals are set to expire June 30.

Tonia Batesole, director of food service for Porter Township School Corp., is worried. She said that in the last two years, they have served 400 students a week. The total enrollment in the district is 1,494 as of the 2021-22 academic year, meaning they served over a quarter of students weekly.

However, only approximately 24% of students qualify for free or reduced meals, meaning those students will no longer be able to make use of the program.

“There’s so many people who currently aren’t employed, who were looking forward to (summer meals),” Batesole said. “I’m still getting applications for free and reduced, needing help with book assistance and stuff like that, despite less than 20 days left in the semester.”

Lake Central School Corp. will operate how it did prior to COVID-19 once the academic year ends. Approximately 26% of students at Lake Central qualify for free or reduced meal status. During the 2021-22 school year, all LCSC students were able to receive breakfast and lunch for free, regardless of income.

Crown Point Community School Corp. sponsored free summer meal sites in 2021, despite only 20% of students qualifying for free or reduced meal status. According to its website, the district also offered free lunch for the 2021-22 school year.

Batesole said an additional issue in Porter Township is that families did not turn in forms to let the school know that they would qualify for free or reduced meal status due to the availability of free meals for everybody. She said that numbers could be lower and that she would like it to be a required form for all families.

In school districts where a majority of students are qualified for free and reduced meal status, they will continue to offer summer meals, but it will look different. One major change is students must eat at the feeding site rather than take meals home.

For the School City of Hammond, summer meals will continue. Approximately 73% of students are eligible, and Christine Clarahan, director of food and nutrition services, said 50% of students needed to be eligible for summer meals to be offered prior to the pandemic. But she said she thinks the district will miss so many kids.

“There are still plenty of people who are not comfortable eating in group settings,” Clarahan said. “Why do we have to physically watch a child eat the food?”

Hammond is planning to try to make summer meals entertaining by having games and events going on while meals are offered. She hopes that will attract students who are in need.

“It breaks my heart to know that kids who need our meals probably will not get them,” Clarahan said.

In addition, Clarahan said she sees students come from towns farther away, such as Dyer or St. John, due to the lack of summer meal programs offered. She does not understand why children should be denied free meals, even if their family can afford them.

Despite income levels, she said, it is never clear what a student’s home situation is, and they could be struggling despite their parents' supposed wealth.

Clarahan and Batesole are among many food service directors promoting the Support Kids Not Red Tape Act, which would allow schools flexibility to maintain child nutrition programs for another year.

The bill was introduced by U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and would give the U.S. Department of Agriculture the authority to issue nationwide child nutrition waivers, which would allow schools to feed children despite pandemic challenges such as supply chain issues and school closures.

To find summer meals, text “Summer Meals” to 914-342-7744 or call 1-866-348-6479 to find a site. Summer meal site information is also available on the Indiana Department of Education’s website, but 2022 sites are not yet released.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.