GARY — The 57 grads from Wirt-Emerson Visual and Performing Arts Academy danced their way ac…

INDIANAPOLIS — Crown Point, Lake Central, Munster and New Prairie high schools are among 70 …

As a national and local teacher shortage continues, many are blaming a corresponding decline…

Back-to-school tips from the experts

- Make sure the school has complete, updated contact information, including information for backup people in the student's life. Make sure the information is updated throughout the year if there are changes in telephone numbers or email addresses. Parents should also make sure they have the necessary contact information for the school and teachers.

- Make sure the school has all the other necessary paperwork, including health/immunization records, any permission slips, volunteer forms, etc.

- Hold a family meeting to lay out routines and expectations for the coming year.

- Set a bedtime and move the child's bedtime up every night for about a week to meet the school rise-and-shine time.

- Set up a routine for homework after school, allow some down time, have snacks available, set a time to get back to work.

- Stock up on extra school supplies while they are on sale, just in case a child needs something at the last minute.

- Put together a calendar of school activities, extracurricular activities and other events to map out the month(s) ahead.

- Make sure the child's school clothing fits, is washed and ready for the first day of school. Include making sure shoes fit.

- Layout the child's clothing or school uniform for the next day so nothing is missing and there's no last-minute discussion about what to wear.

- If the student takes his or her lunch to school, pack it the night before.

- Grocery shop ahead of time, making sure the shopping list contains after-school snacks and lunch items.

- Establish an area in the home where backpacks are dropped off, including a place for notes to and from school, lunch boxes and anything else the student will need on a continuing basis.

- Establish a day where the parent and child will check student progress, test scores, other matters online if a school district has an online parent portal.

- Introduce yourself to your child's bus driver, teacher, school secretary and school administrator as soon as possible.

- If a child is apprehensive about the start of the new school year, schedule a walk-through at the school before the year begins.