When an emergency occurs in a school, such as the presence of an active shooter, every second counts when it comes to saving lives.
It is with this in mind that the Porter County Sheriff's Department is working to team up with each of the county's seven school districts, private schools and day care centers to gain emergency access to school cameras.
The access from the Sheriff's Department will allow police to more quickly identify the location of a shooter or other intruder, and gain access to other key information to help hasten the response, Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds said.
Police will know which door is closest to the intruder and what to expect when they enter the building, "instead of just pulling up front and running in," he said.
The planning is underway 14 years after then-15-year-old Valparaiso High School freshman James Lewerke attacked fellow students with a machete and tree saw at the start of classes Nov. 24, 2004. Before school administrators tackled Lewerke in the hallway, the boy left seven students wounded.
Valparaiso Community Schools are among those supporting the program.
"We are privileged to have the opportunity to assist law enforcement through the SafeCam project," VCS Superintendent Julie Lauck said.
Duneland School Corp. Superintendent Ginger Bolinger said she learned about the program recently.
"It really does look like something that would be beneficial for our security," she said.
But the corporation first needs to discuss the proposal before enacting anything, Bolinger said. There are surveillance cameras at the various school buildings, she said, but more would be needed to meet the goals of this program.
Technology not the sole answer
Reynolds said the proposal would allow members of his department to call up on large screens the layout of each participating school, location of doors, images from the various cameras inside the building and details about surrounding streets.
"They're similar to our system in the jail," he said.
If there is a report of a shooter or other intruder in a school, police would be able to immediately access the interior images of the school and determine the exact location of the intruder. First responders then would be directed right to the person, as opposed to having to search the school.
The system only would be activated in an emergency, Reynolds said.
"Anything we can do to reduce seconds to our response, will save lives," he said.
School officials and police have grappled with determining the best ways of responding to an active shooter in a building.
During a Safe Schools Commission meeting held shortly before the start of the current school year, local educators and law enforcement were urged to have large numbers of chest seals, tourniquets and other trauma medical supplies on hand and staff trained to handle "combat injuries" should a school shooting occur.
The recommendation came from Noblesville Police Chief Kevin Jowitt, who was at the helm May 25 when a 13-year-old student opened fire at a middle school there, injuring a teacher and student.
Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter warned the Safe School Commission members this summer against relying too heavily on technology or a quick fix.
"I believe this is really a people problem, too," he said.
Jowitt said it is key to try to identify and report changes in a student's behavior or other warning signs before he or she acts out with a shooting.
Legislative changes are needed to allow more sharing of this type of information, he said.