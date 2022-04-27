School Town of Munster names next high school principal

MUNSTER — The School Town of Munster decided to stay in-house for its next high school principal.

Morgan Nolan, the current principal of Wilbur Wright Middle School in Munster, was selected to lead Munster High School by the Munster school board.

Nolan will replace Mike Wells, who announced his retirement from after 19 years of service.

“Mr. Nolan has demonstrated steadfast dedication and focus to student learning by equipping and empowering staff leaders and building a culture of success for all stakeholders thus making him the right person to lead Munster High School,” Bret Heller, the incoming School Town of Munster superintendent said in a news release.

Nolan spent his entire education career in the school town. He began teaching social studies at Munster High in 2007. He became dean of students in 2012, and then later served as assistant principal from 2013 to 2019. He moved to Wilbur Wright following his six-year stint as assistant principal.

Nolan has also coached many different sports and sponsored a variety of clubs in the last 15 years.

Nolan has a Bachelor of Science from Wabash College and a masters in educational administration and leadership from Ball State.

“I just want to thank everyone in the community, the school board and the Central Office staff for this amazing opportunity," Nolan said. "It will be tough leaving Wilbur Wright but it’s going to be an exciting journey next year. I am genuinely excited to be a part of the Munster High School team.

"Munster High School has a long history and culture of success. I look forward to being a part of the future and supporting all students in reaching their highest level of achievement. Go Mustangs!”

The selection process for the new principal was multi-faceted. Surveys were sent out to community members to identify leadership characteristics and skills they found important for the next principal to possess. Heller and assistant superintendents conducted virtual screening interviews with eight candidates and then narrowed down to four to participate in committee interviews.

One of the candidates withdrew, while the remaining three met with different committees composed of Munster High staff and three elementary principals, school town families, community members and high school students. At the end of these sessions, committee members agreed that all three candidates should move to a final interview.

A final interview was conducted with the administrative team where each candidate had to prepare a presentation highlighting their entry plan, short-term and long-term vision, and goals for the school.

