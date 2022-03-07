Schools continue capital improvement projects

As spring begins, several area school corporations are continuing to make progress on their long-term construction projects.

Crown Point

The Crown Point Community School Corp. is in engaged in several capital projects, including the construction of a new Taft Middle School; renovations at Crown Point High School, Timothy Ball Elementary and MacArthur Elementary; and infrastructure, technology and outdoor upgrades in all other CPCSC buildings except Winfield Elementary, which had already been improved by summer 2021.

Most recently, at the January Board of School Trustees meeting, updates were provided regarding Taft, CPHS, Timothy Ball and MacArthur.

Steel has started to be put into place at the new Taft site in Winfield, and the building is starting to form. Demolition has started on the south side of the high school building, with work beginning on the academic wing. At the end of construction, 30 classrooms will be added. Construction will begin inside the courtyard next month.

Bids for Timothy Ball and MacArthur are expected this month. At the February board meeting, it was established that some delays are being seen due to supply chain issues, especially in roofing.

Additional projects will be added, as there was a successful bond sale earlier in the school year.

Duneland

Construction on the new Yost Elementary School is set to begin in spring 2022, possibly as early as this month.

The previous Yost building was in need of significant repairs, with a layout that limited renovation possibilities. The cost to renovate Yost was 85% the cost to build new. The new Yost will be built where the current one is.

Yost construction is expected to be completed in fall 2023.

Construction is also expected to begin on Westchester Intermediate and Liberty Intermediate schools this spring. The buildings will be renovated to house students from fifth to eighth grade.

According to Duneland School Corp.’s website, the renovations will allow students to reduce school transitions from four schools to three over their career in the district. There will be two separate “houses” in the schools, one for the fifth- and sixth-graders and one for seventh- and eighth-graders.

At the Feb. 7 DSC School Board meeting, Jim Thompson from Gibraltar Design provided updates on Westchester and Liberty. At Westchester, some considerations were a new driveway leading to the fifth-sixth grade house, school entry and main office, and a separate car and bus circulation and new football/track field, among others. At Liberty, considerations include improved parking, new staff/event parking, a new football/track field and new softball fields, among others.

These renovations are expected to be completed in the winter of 2023 and 2024.

Renovations to Brummitt Elementary, Liberty Elementary and Jackson Elementary will begin this summer.

Hammond

Several projects are ongoing within the School City of Hammond. At the Feb. 1 board meeting, updates were provided regarding renovations at several schools.

In February, at Hammond Central High School, home-side bleachers were planned to be erected and flooring was to be finished in the locker room/concession stand area, along with many other developments.

In February, athletic field underground piping was going to be completed, and in March, athletic field turf is to be completed.

At Morton High School, second-floor science classroom renovations were planned, along with installation of gymnasium lighting. At Scott Middle School, bathroom renovations, conversions to bathrooms and classrooms were worked on.

Projects are also ongoing at the elementary schools, such as ceiling installations and lighting fixtures at Columbia Elementary.

