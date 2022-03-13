Schools discuss war in Ukraine, connect to Russian history

Steve Lopez, a social studies teacher at Munster High School, said students have been asking questions about what is happening in Ukraine recently.

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine last month, lives have been transformed globally. Several people in the Region have even been impacted, such as a woman from Crown Point with family in the country. Region churches and schools have also been showing their support.

Lopez, who teaches United States history and AP U.S. History, said students are asking why Russia would choose to invade Ukraine. He said it has been helpful to explaining Western tensions with Russia since even before the Cold War.

He said every class is discussing the subject, with students asking how much worse it could get and about the possibility of a draft.

Lopez said students are asking why this is happening and what Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ambitions are. He said it is best to connect it back to history. However, Lopez said, some students are struggling because the media is presenting the conflict in different ways.

Lopez said that while the war is obviously dangerous, current events like this make students understand how history impacts the modern day.

Bob Deruntz, a teacher at Chesterton High School in U.S. and world history, said it has made his lessons more meaningful.

“My students were understandably unsettled and upset by images of Russian attacks against the Ukrainian people. But with little knowledge of Cold War history, they didn't have any context from which to understand the events unfolding before them. So we discussed the end of WWII, our ideological struggle with communism and the emergence of our Cold War,” Deruntz said.

He said that students were incredibly engaged and that it made history feel more “real” for them.

Deruntz also said students have the world at their fingertips and have a lot of access to what is happening in Ukraine, such as potentially traumatic images of bombing or deaths. He said he has learned how resilient children are these days.

Joseph Synakiewicz, a teacher at Hanover Central Middle School who teaches American studies, said he has his students engage with current events by watching a short news video every week.

Lately, students have been asking about the possibility of World War III or nuclear warfare, with some students being genuinely concerned. Synakiewicz said he has placated some worries by explaining what it would take to get to that level and letting students know that Ukraine is not a NATO country.

Synakiewicz said a lot of students do not understand sanctions, and he has to explain the complexities of them and the goals to influence Russia. He also said sanctions could possibly impact Russian citizens more.

His curriculum does not go to the Cold War, only making it from early colonial times to reconstruction, but students are still very curious about what happened leading up to Russia’s invasion. He said he is studying the Cold War so he can be more educated on the subject.

Synakiewicz said a unique challenge is that children do not have any recollection of the Soviet Union’s collapse and the end of the Cold War in the 1990s. He said for some of them, it can be harder to grasp.

However, Synakiewicz has tried to explain the situations leading up to this point, and many of the students are more open to historical events, as they have lived through several other major impactful events, such as the ongoing polarization in the United States and COVID-19. He said it is important to keep talking about these subjects so that students have a worldly view.

