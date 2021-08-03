Schools draw up new plans for lunch amid safety protocols and food shortages

Clarahan said it's doing more individually wrapped items, and the district has new heat sealing machines to accommodate that. “The cost is much higher to us than when we could have had kids using lunch trays that we add bulk items to. However for the time being we are doing everything that is necessary, regardless of cost, to ensure everyone feels safe eating our meals.”

Both school corporations also have increased cleaning measures. Hammond is using a new table cleaning system that reaches more surface area and custodians use mist backpacks to sanitize eating spaces.

It’s been a busy year for school food service departments. Even when kids weren’t in buildings, lunches were being prepared for pickup. Lynn Strle, assistant director of food and nutrition services at School City of Hammond, said that families were grateful for those meals — with favorites such as spaghetti, sliced turkey, oven fried chicken, chicken fried steak, the super yum green salad and chicken nuggets.

“We have also been offering half gallons of milk at our curbside sites. We are serving multiple meals that include a lot of eight-ounce cartons of milk for breakfast and lunch, especially for those with larger families,” said Strle. “The families were excited to receive the half gallons of milk for easier storage.”