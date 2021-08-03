 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schools draw up new plans for lunch amid safety protocols and food shortages
alert urgent

Schools draw up new plans for lunch amid safety protocols and food shortages

With area schools starting back up soon and most of them with full in-person schedules, it’s back to consuming meals in cafeterias or classrooms. The pandemic has caused a lot of changes for school food service employees this past year in the way meals are prepared and distributed.

Last school year the Duneland School Corporation initially saw a drop in meal numbers, but that increased once the USDA implemented a waiver for free meals for all students, said Bridget Martinson, public relations director.

“At the time operations had to be adjusted to accommodate social distancing and to minimize handling so we used disposable packaging and made some changes to the menu offerings. Staffing also became a challenge as employees were personally affected by the pandemic,” she said.

This year all Duneland students will be eating in the cafeteria again. Meal service will return to normal operations after using disposable packing last school year. Martinson said that there may be a need for some pre-packaged items due to staffing matters.

At the School City of Hammond, breakfast will be served in classrooms with lunch in the cafeterias. “We have gotten very good at making delicious grab & go meals that are appropriate for the classrooms — nothing sticky like syrup or items that are too messy,” said Director of Food and Nutrition Services Christine Clarahan. The elementary schools will be using tables in the cafeteria that all face the same direction.

Clarahan said it's doing more individually wrapped items, and the district has new heat sealing machines to accommodate that. “The cost is much higher to us than when we could have had kids using lunch trays that we add bulk items to. However for the time being we are doing everything that is necessary, regardless of cost, to ensure everyone feels safe eating our meals.”

Both school corporations also have increased cleaning measures. Hammond is using a new table cleaning system that reaches more surface area and custodians use mist backpacks to sanitize eating spaces.

It’s been a busy year for school food service departments. Even when kids weren’t in buildings, lunches were being prepared for pickup. Lynn Strle, assistant director of food and nutrition services at School City of Hammond, said that families were grateful for those meals — with favorites such as spaghetti, sliced turkey, oven fried chicken, chicken fried steak, the super yum green salad and chicken nuggets.

“We have also been offering half gallons of milk at our curbside sites. We are serving multiple meals that include a lot of eight-ounce cartons of milk for breakfast and lunch, especially for those with larger families,” said Strle. “The families were excited to receive the half gallons of milk for easier storage.”

As the pandemic continues with new strains of the virus, concerns remain high about safety as the new school year begins. That means that food service personnel have another challenging year ahead. While the USDA has provided a waiver for all students to receive free meals for the 2021-2022 school year, supply problems are expected to make the jobs more difficult. “The pandemic has also created many challenges in the food supply chain,” said Martinson. “On a typical order day, it is not unusual to find that many of the items ordered are out of stock, resulting in having to find appropriate substitutes that still meet the USDA guidelines.”

“We are one of the few, if only, departments that stayed in-person in the buildings throughout the entire pandemic,” said Clarahan. "We worked extra hours and had multiple interactions with the public every week when we provided our curbside 'grab-and-go' meal service in all weather conditions."

 Despite how tired the staff is from its battle of the last 18 months, Clarahan continued: “But at the end of the day the thank yous and the smiles from the children as they see their favorite lunch ladies and men remind you that the hard work is worth the exhaustion because we are meeting the most basic needs of our community.”

+17 Gallery: Hammond High School commencement

Packing a lunch

Planning to pack your child’s lunch? Marlena Balcerak, clinical nutrition manager with Northwest Health - Porter, provided tips and ideas for creating healthy lunches at home for kids who brown-bag it:

Whole-grain bread or cereals

Whole-grain breads contain B vitamins that will provide children with energy to play and learn. Being high in fiber makes it more nutritious and will keep a child satisfied longer than refined white breads and crackers. This keeps children from feeling “starving” when they come home from school. Choose whole-grain breads or wraps, brown rice, couscous or whole-grain crackers.

Alternative protein source or lean meat

Protein helps maintain blood sugar and keeps kids fuller longer. Boiled eggs, canned fish, leftover chicken or other dinner entrees from the night before can be used to fill sandwiches or wraps. Beans, lentils or tempeh are vegetarian alternatives.

Vegetables

Vegetables offer children antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and fiber. They are lower in natural sugars than fruit, making them excellent low-energy, high-nutrient options. You can add colorful veggies to sandwiches and wraps. Cut-up carrot sticks, celery, cherry tomatoes, cauliflower and broccoli are quick and easy to eat. Adding a small container of cottage cheese, peanut butter or hummus to be used as a dip for the veggies adds nutrition and keeps things fun.

Dairy

Dairy offers calcium for healthy teeth, muscles and bones as well as protein. Add ice packs to keep dairy cool. Cheese slices or string cheese, low-fat yogurt, cottage cheese are all great for kids to eat on the playgound, lunch or as a snack.

Fruit

Fruit is sweet and refreshing. Cut it into bite-size pieces to make it easier to eat with less mess. Cut up melon, apples, strawberries, blueberries, grapes and whole banana for fruit cups.

Water

Water is the only beverage children need and is best for lunch boxes. Fill up their bottle and chill in the fridge overnight or add ice in the morning before school. Try to keep fruit juice as a treat or for a special occasion.

Healthy bites

Quick and interesting ideas from Marlena Balcerak, clinical nutrition manager with Northwest Health - Porter, include:

  • Apple peanut butter wrap
  • Mason jar salad, with separate dressing
  • Egg salad sandwich/wrap
  • Chicken salad pita
  • Bagel sandwich with hummus, fruit and cut veggies on the side
  • Turkey and cheddar roll-ups
  • Yogurt
  • Fresh berries
  • Cucumbers
  • Cheese quesadilla
  • Red pepper slices
  • Hard boiled eggs
  • Pasta salad
  • Granola bar
  • Whole-grain muffins

Alternatives to chips and sweets:

  • Popcorn
  • Pretzels
  • Nuts
  • Trail mix
  • Carrot and celery sticks
  • Beet or sweet potato chips
  • Rice cakes/chips
  • Blue corn tortilla chips
  • Banana or apple chips
  • Pumpkin or sunflower seeds
  • Raisins
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rep. Bush vows to focus attention on evictions

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts