Schools prepare for transition to virtual SAT

The SAT, one of the most commonly used standardized tests in the United States, will be delivered digitally as of 2024, the College Board announced Tuesday.

In addition, the test will also be shorter. It will be only two hours long in comparison to the previous three-hour test.

The College Board piloted the digital SAT in November 2021 in the U.S. and internationally. The results showed 80% of students saw it as less stressful and 100% of educators reported a positive experience.

Students will be able to use their own device or a school issued device for the SAT. If a device is not available, College Board will provide one to use on test day. If connection issues are faced, the new SAT is designed to ensure students will not lose work or time while reconnecting.

The digital test will also be unique, making it more secure and difficult to share answers.

Northwest Indiana will be impacted by this change, as Indiana currently requires high schools to administer the SAT as a required standardized test. Indiana is one of many states to require the SAT, as only 13 currently require the ACT.

Local schools react to the change, discuss transition

Kerchell Hobson, director of secondary education for Gary Community School Corp., said the change is expected given the pandemic.

“Navigating through the uncharted waters of the pandemic led us down the path of the unknown,” Hobson said. “We are preparing our students for every possible scenario.”

Sarah Castaneda, director of secondary education for Lake Central School Corp., said a major concern about the shift to an online assessment is that students lose the ability to write directly on the test. Although online assessments often have tools to help students annotate and write down steps they take, Castenada said it can be difficult for students to use them.

She said that Lake Central is hopeful the change will have minimal impact, especially as students are accustomed to taking tests online, such as ILEARN and IREAD-3.

To prepare for the transition, Lake Central is using Khan Academy, which has free SAT prep resources and full length SAT tests. Students are able to link their College Board accounts and PSAT results directly to Khan Academy, allowing them to practice areas where they need to improve.

Brent Martinson, principal of Chesterton High School, said that while it is different, many students are already used to digital tests.

“It will be a bit of a change, but moving forward it will be all they know,” Martinson said.

Castaneda did say the shorter test length may help students who experience test fatigue, and she hopes it will have a positive impact.

Bob Snyder, assistant principal of the guidance department for The School Town of Munster, said the shortening of reading passages will help students significantly. He said some students experience challenges focusing on longer passages while being timed.

Snyder said he thinks test security is the key reason for changing to a virtual test.

“It will be difficult for students to gain unfair advantages during the test,” Snyder said.

Colleges across country embrace test optional movement

According to the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, at least 1,785 colleges in the U.S. will not require testing to enroll in fall 2022. More than 76% of all U.S. bachelor-degree granting institutions practice test-optional or test-blind admissions.

“Standardized tests are brutal for our students who are not strong test takers. Some students feel so much anxiety and stress about taking tests like the SAT or ACT, and others are just not good test takers,” Castaneda said in an email. “These same students, however, may really excel in the classroom and possess the skills that are most in demand right now by employers: communication, teamwork, collaboration, problem solving, and adaptability.”

Castaneda said colleges and universities that put too much emphasis on SAT and ACT scores may miss out on students. She said she thinks that is why higher education is diminishing these tests’ importance in a college application.

Martinson said tests are only one factor that universities should be considering.

“It’s important to note that all students are more than any test score can articulate,” Martinson said. “Success isn’t defined by any one test score, nor any particular grade in school. Working hard every day and treating others with kindness and respect is really what matters.”

Several states have extended the movement beyond individual colleges’ decisions. In Illinois, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed legislation in July 2021 to require all public colleges and universities in the state to offer test-optional admissions. Similar movements have occurred in Colorado, Montana and Washington.

Purdue University Northwest is one college that is test optional for the 2021 and 2022 admission cycles. According to its website, no advantages will be given to students who choose to take standardized tests and no penalty will be given for those who do not.

Indiana University Northwest began its test optional policy with students applying for the 2021 terms, so students who applied after August 1, 2020. However, IUN does require the test scores for some students, including homeschooled students, students who attended schools with non-traditional evaluation methods and student athletes subject to NCAA eligibility standards.

Students applying to Valparaiso University are also able to go test-optional. The policy was created on an experimental basis for the 2021-22 school year and will be reviewed following the 2022-23 academic year.

Several universities indicate their test-optional policies do not mean that they are no longer competitive. Students who apply will be evaluated based on other factors, such as grades and written essays.

