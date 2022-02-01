 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schools to close amid weather concerns

Wintry weather makes for hazardous driving on some region roads

Due to weather concerns, some schools closed Feb. 1. 

 Jonathan Miano, The Times

The following schools are closed or delayed Wednesday, Feb. 2, and Thursday, Feb. 3, because of inclement weather. Check nwi.com periodically for updates. 

Lake County

Gary Community School Corp.: Synchronous, online learning day Feb. 2

Lake Station Community Schools: E-learning day Feb. 2

School City of Hobart: E-learning day Feb. 2

Merrillville Community School Corp.: Virtual learning days Feb. 2 and 3

School Town of Highland: E-learning day Feb. 2

Purdue University Northwest: Virtual learning Feb. 2

School City of Hammond: E-learning day Feb. 2

Lake Central School Corp.: E-learning day Feb. 2

Indiana University Northwest: Remote classes Feb. 2

Steel City Academy: E-learning Day Feb. 2

Porter County

Union Township School Corp.: E-learning day Feb. 2

Duneland School Corp.: E-learning day Feb. 2

Valparaiso Community Schools: Closed Feb. 2

Valparaiso University: Closed 9 p.m. Feb. 1 through 7 a.m. Feb. 3

LaPorte County

Michigan City Area Schools: E-learning day Feb. 2

Purdue University Northwest Westville campus: Remote classes Feb. 2, on-site activities canceled 

Libraries

Lansing Public Library: Opening at noon Feb. 2

Lake County Public Library: All locations closed Feb. 2

Heavy snow is expected to cause a travel nightmare for the Region. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
