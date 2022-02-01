Schools to close amid weather concerns

The following schools are closed or delayed Wednesday, Feb. 2, and Thursday, Feb. 3, because of inclement weather. Check nwi.com periodically for updates.
Lake County
Gary Community School Corp.: Synchronous, online learning day Feb. 2
Lake Station Community Schools: E-learning day Feb. 2
School City of Hobart: E-learning day Feb. 2
Merrillville Community School Corp.: Virtual learning days Feb. 2 and 3
School Town of Highland: E-learning day Feb. 2
Purdue University Northwest: Virtual learning Feb. 2
School City of Hammond: E-learning day Feb. 2
Lake Central School Corp.: E-learning day Feb. 2
Indiana University Northwest: Remote classes Feb. 2
Steel City Academy: E-learning Day Feb. 2
Porter County
Union Township School Corp.: E-learning day Feb. 2
Duneland School Corp.: E-learning day Feb. 2
Valparaiso Community Schools: Closed Feb. 2
Valparaiso University: Closed 9 p.m. Feb. 1 through 7 a.m. Feb. 3
LaPorte County
Michigan City Area Schools: E-learning day Feb. 2
Purdue University Northwest Westville campus: Remote classes Feb. 2, on-site activities canceled
Libraries
Lansing Public Library: Opening at noon Feb. 2
Lake County Public Library: All locations closed Feb. 2