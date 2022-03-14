Select Indiana students can complete credentials for free this summer

The Indiana Department of Education will offer many Indiana high school students the opportunity to complete credentials and certificates this summer for free.
This is the second consecutive summer the IDOE has offered “Crossing the Finish Line,” a partnership among the IDOE, Commission for Higher Education, Governor’s Workforce Cabinet, Ivy Tech Community College and Vincennes University.
“We know that educational attainment has a far-reaching impact on a student’s future, including on their health, living wage, employment and sustained earning,” Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said in a release. “Through the Crossing the Finish Line initiative, thousands of high school students across Indiana will have an opportunity to complete a high-value credential or industry certification for free this summer. One summer’s worth of work — combined with previous dual credit, dual enrollment, or advanced placement courses — can have a lifetime of impact for our students by increasing their educational attainment.”
The initiative is available to any high school student who is just a few classes away from completing a postsecondary certificate or high demand credential.
Last year, it helped nearly 1,900 students from over 275 schools complete a credential or certificate.
Tuition, fees, books, costs of obtaining transcripts and any required college level examination program tests are covered at Ivy Tech or Vincennes for all students in the program.
"This partnership provides opportunities for high school students to earn credentials for free and get a head start on completing their desired postsecondary path, saving them time and money,” Teresa Lubbers, the former Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education, said in the news release. “Not only is this program beneficial for students and families, but for the state as we continue our work to have at least 60 percent of Hoosiers with a quality degree or credential beyond high school.”
School counselors will be provided with a list of eligible students. Those students will also be contacted directly by Ivy Tech or Vincennes via email and postcard.
