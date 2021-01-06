Sen. Eddie Melton, Gary council pitches ban on charter schools

Critics of Prince's plan are calling the school yet another charter in Gary — when Gary is already ranked sixth in the nation for the highest number of charters per capita.

Melton said another charter school would jeopardize the school corporation's chances at success — and is counterintuitive after Gary voters overwhelmingly supported a Gary schools operating referendum in the recent election, following two consecutive failed referendum attempts.

"It’s true that Indiana is a charter-friendly state. It’s also true that Gary was ranked 6th in the nation with the highest number of charter schools in the nation per capita," Melton said in response to questions from The Times. "However, I believe there has been a positive shift among residents and state leaders to invest more into the district and work toward turning the district around academically and financially."

Melton attempted a charter school ban in 2017 but was unsuccessful. He said times have changed with the approved referendum.