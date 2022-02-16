Senate Education Committee considers amendment to controversial house bill, delays vote

The Indiana Senate Committee on Education considered an amended version of a bill Wednesday that would limit what is said in Indiana classrooms. It was not voted on Wednesday.

The proposed amendment from bill sponsor Sen. Linda Rogers, R-Granger, indicated educators would no longer be required to post several learning materials at the beginning of the school year, such as lesson plans.

The amendment ensures nothing in the bill “shall be construed to exclude the teaching or discussion of factual history or historical injustices committed against any sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color or national origin.”

Curriculum committees are not required under the amended bill, but parents are to have access to the school’s learning management system and allow them to review learning materials on request. Parents also would be able to request the school board to adopt a parent committee.

Rather than a ban on teaching “divisive concepts,” Rogers proposed that teachers would not be able to teach one group is inherently superior or inferior to another, that one group should be treated adversely or preferentially and that individuals are responsible for past actions of people who share their traits.

The Senate killed a similar bill that required teachers to remain neutral on subjects such as Nazism.

The amended bill was released the day before the session, along with a Q&A of what would occur if the bill passes the committee.

House representative Anthony Cook, R-Cicero, author of the original bill, said he worked with Rogers to massage the bill. Cook also said that he has perceived some ways the bill has been misunderstood. He said that educators are still able to teach about subjects like racism and Nazism under the bill.

“We are very pro educator. I, particularly, am very pro educator. I have spent my whole life working with teachers,” Cook said.

Rogers then went on to discuss the amendment and emphasized that the Senate committee will continue to consider the bill after today.

Senator J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, said the amended bill is much better and then voted yes to approve the amended bill. The amendment passed 11-1 and the amended bill is the one that will go forward when voted.

HB 1134 began around 4:30 p.m. Indianapolis time, three hours into the education committee’s session.

Approximately 200 people signed up to testify regarding HB 1134 and the Senate committee determined a hard stop to testimony at 6:30 p.m. Without that stop, given a three-minute limit, there would be approximately 10 hours of testimony.

Several people did not respond when asked to testify. Senator Jeff Raatz, R-Richmond, chair of the Senate education committee, said some people may have left before getting to HB 1134.

Most of the testimonies were against the bill.

Dawn Lang was one of the few to express support of the bill. She said that parents struggle to stand up and talk when they see issues in school systems and this bill will allow more transparency.

Rowen Wilkie, a senior in high school, said they are opposed due to the mental health service limitations in the bill. Wilkie discussed their own mental health experience and said if this bill passed then, they are not confident they would have been alive today.

“If this bill was enforced when I was younger, instead of picking my graduation outfit, my parents would be picking flowers on my tombstone,” Wilkie said.

Brynn Denton, a counselor at Lowell High School, was the last to testify. She said she opposes the bill due to the limitations it makes regarding mental health care.

She said sometimes students need care immediately, and making parents consent to that care is problematic.

Less than 40 people were able to testify.

Lauren Ganapini, executive director of the Indiana Democratic Party, said Tuesday before the committee met the amended bill was Indiana Republicans admitting they crossed the line.

“The latest version of HB 1134 remains a slippery slope allowing bad actors to demand neutrality on issues, divide communities, and diminish Hoosier values,” Ganapini said in a statement. “The Indiana GOP’s original intentions were to put politics in the classroom, not to create a better future for our children. This legislation still falls far short of the mark for teachers, parents, and students across our state.”

Indiana State Teachers Association president Keith Gambill said Tuesday ISTA had concerns about the banning of teaching certain concepts.

“HB 1134 would still prevent teachers from teaching our students an honest education under the threat of frivolous complaints that could lead to reprisals,” Gambill said in a statement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.