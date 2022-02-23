Senate education committee votes to support controversial house bill

The Indiana Senate Committee on Education and Career Development passed House Bill 1134 by an 8-5 vote, sending the bill that would limit what is said in Indiana classrooms to the full Senate.

The vote was along party lines, except Sen. Jean Leising, R-Oldenburg, who voted no with Democratic members.

Several amendments were proposed for the bill Wednesday. Sen. Linda Rogers, R-Granger, began by proposing an amendment that removes parental consent for mental health services provided to students in specific situations, such as crisis situations or situations where the child may be facing abuse from the parent.

The bill's original mental health care limitations were heavily criticized when the bill was heard last week. The amendment passed by an 8-5 vote.

The current bill is heavily weakened from the original, which would have allowed parents to sue school districts. The amended bill also decreased the amount of “divisive concepts” banned from Indiana classrooms.

The bill no longer requires schools to create curriculum review committees, though it still allows them to be created upon request. School districts are required to use a learning management system parents have access to. Parents are not able to broadly opt out of lessons.

The other amendments were proposed by Democrats in the committee and focused on several subjects such as enhanced Black history lessons. All failed.

Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, who proposed the amendment which would have required high school history courses to include an enhanced study of Black History, said Indiana has a responsibility to teach students about the good, bad and ugly of American history.

“My amendment was common-sense and simple, and I’m extremely disappointed that it did not pass. The fact that my colleagues rejected the opportunity to require Black history to be taught in our schools, during Black History Month, speaks volumes. It’s clear that white-washing our history, despite claims otherwise, is the intent of legislation like HB 1134,” Melton said in a statement. “Passing this legislation was a mistake that will hinder our teachers and students, and I’m saddened to see members of this body support a bill that not only moves our state backward but is a detriment to future generations.”

No testimony was heard Wednesday, following a cutoff last week, where only a small portion of those signed up to testify were able to speak.

Sen. Fady Qaddoura, D-Indianapolis, said in a statement he has opposed HB 1134 since day one. He said he and his colleagues introduced several amendments that were common sense, but they were all declined.

"HB 1134 was conceived in a national and local political context that promotes silencing voices of underrepresented communities in Indiana," Qaddoura said.

The Indiana State Teachers Association released a statement following the committee’s passage of the bill.

“The foundations of this bill remain grounded on a false narrative that teachers can’t be trusted,” ISTA President Keith Gambill said Wednesday. “ISTA will continue to stand with the vast majority of Hoosiers to defeat this bill.”

The Senate killed a similar bill that required teachers to remain neutral on subjects like Nazism.

The bill now faces the Senate floor.

