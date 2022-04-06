Settlement reached in lawsuit accusing Valparaiso High School of discriminating against trans student

VALPARAISO — A lawsuit accusing Valparaiso Community Schools and the principal of Valparaiso High School of unlawfully discriminating against a VHS student due to his transgender status has been dismissed.

Court records show the student, Jasper Wisecarver, and the school defendants were close to finalizing a written agreement to resolve the case in early March.

A joint agreement to dismiss the case, with each party to pay its own legal fees, was approved March 28 by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio, records show.

The details of the settlement agreement were not disclosed in court documents, and representatives for each party declined to provide them to The Times.

According to court records, Wisecarver is an 18-year-old man and a senior at VHS who has been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and is receiving treatment, including masculinizing hormone replacement therapy, aimed at alleviating distress associated with the incongruence between his male gender identity and his birth-assigned sex.

Wisecarver asked in his lawsuit that Valparaiso Community Schools and the VHS principal be compelled to allow Wisecarver to use men's restrooms and locker rooms at the school, as well as requiring that Wisecarver be referred to as male by school personnel — using the name and pronouns associated with his gender identity, records show.

The lawsuit was one of three recently filed by the Indiana ACLU alleging sex discrimination by Indiana school districts against transgender students.

"The law is clear that denying a student their right to use the correct restroom is discrimination," said Stevie Pactor, Indiana ACLU attorney. "Schools should be safe places for kids, and the refusal to allow a student to use the correct restroom can be extremely damaging."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.