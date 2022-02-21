Seventh-grader in Crown Point returns to school after incident in December

CROWN POINT — A seventh-grader at St. Mary Catholic Community School in Crown Point has returned to class.

Jaden Mendez was severely burned in December in an accident that took place while he and his father, Jimmy, were repairing a furnace at a Region business.

Mendez’s story was shared with the St. Mary’s community then spread throughout Northwest Indiana.

“The outpouring of love and prayers for Jaden was incredible," St. Mary's School principal Tom Ruiz said in a press release. "We received numerous communications from people in our own church community, from folks of other faith backgrounds, from various organizations, and community members who simply wanted to know how they could help. Seeing Jaden in the hospital in Chicago shortly after his accident was absolutely gut-wrenching, but seeing the progress he’s made is amazing.”

A GoFundMe page was set up to help support the Mendez family and received significant support.

Mendez was released sooner than expected and is easing back to school at a pace conducive to his pain and energy levels.

“I am thankful to be back at school with my friends. They give me so much support. I am continuing to get better and I am grateful,” Mendez said.

Mendez’s parents expressed their gratitude for the support they received since the incident.

“Jaden is continuing wound care and therapy,” Theresa Mendez, Jaden’s mother, said. “He has a long road to recovery and getting back to normal. Our family is thankful for the continued prayers and support. Those prayers and support got us where we are today.”

