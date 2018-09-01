PORTAGE — Portage Township Schools and the Porter County Sheriff’s Department have announced a joint effort to improve school security.
The move comes after a recent spat between Portage Police Chief Troy Williams and school Superintendent Amanda Alaniz over Williams’ attempt to put additional police officers in the schools.
The deal with the sheriff’s department will bring two full-time school resource officers from the sheriff’s department and a number of supplemental officers. One full-time officer will serve Portage High School, and the other full-time officer will serve the district’s middle schools.
Alaniz said Friday she encourages a partnership with Portage Police Department officers and invites the department to apply for a supplemental position.
The supplemental officers will provide additional coverage throughout the district, including the elementary schools, she said.
“Our students will have the opportunity to build relationships with these officers of various backgrounds and learn about the jurisdictions that serve our communities,” Alaniz said in a prepared statement.
“The Porter County Sheriff’s Office is excited to expand its commitment to the safety and security of every school in Porter County, which includes providing school resource officers to Union, Boone, East Porter and now Portage Township school systems,” Porter County Sheriff David Reynolds said.
“Expanding our One County, One Protocol philosophy under the direction of the Porter County Safe Schools Commission, of which I am the president, is an initiative I am very proud of and what has been accomplished in the past four years.”
Alaniz said school resource officers will be trained in school safety techniques.
“All Portage Township Schools SROs will adhere to the standards and training provided by the National Association of School Resource Officers, which aligns with the PTS Comprehensive and Collaborative Approach to School Safety,” she said.