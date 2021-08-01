Social delays, new routines likely to create challenges as students head back to class

There’s also the concern that some children may experience anxiety related to returning to school.

“Some children actually have a fear of catching COVID or being around other people, for fear of getting sick,” Lyles said. “Some children will be anxious just because they are coming back to a new learning environment with demands not needed before to improve safety.”

How parents can help

Parents are the first line of defense, Lyles says.

“Parents should keep the lines of communication open and question their children how things are going and if there is anything they need to talk about,” she said.

If a child seems more quiet, withdrawn or isolated, Lyles suggests talking to them, reassuring the child that the parent is there and putting the child’s mind at ease.

While some schools may mandate masks this fall, others may make them optional. In either case, Lyles says parents should actively talk to their children about the importance of following the rules and mandates set by the school to keep them safe.

“Wearing masks, if mandated, social distancing, having good boundaries and not touching and putting their hands on others,” she said.