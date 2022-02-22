Some schools will continue to maintain COVID-19 dashboards

Beginning Wednesday, schools will no longer be required to conduct contact tracing or report positive cases to the Indiana Department of Health.

However, schools’ plans on whether they will individually maintain a COVID-19 dashboard vary across the Region.

Crown Point Community School Corp. took down its dashboard when the state made its decision last week to discontinue its reporting requirement.

The school corporation’s website includes a frequently asked questions page regarding COVID-19. One question listed is “Where can I find the data about the number of cases at CPCSC schools?”

The response states: “As of Feb. 17, 2022, schools are no longer required to report cases or complete contact tracing. The Indiana Department of Health will no longer maintain a COVID dashboard for school data.”

Micah Pollak, who has a daughter in kindergarten in Crown Point and who has been a frequent critic of the school administration's approach to COVID, said he considered it reasonable to eliminate the COVID-19 dashboard when there is no longer a requirement from the state, due to how much time it requires.

However, he said doing it immediately, even though the policy would only begin Wednesday, concerns him.

“I wish the district administration had shown half as much motivation to protect the health of their students and teachers as they are at ending their COVID-19 policies,” Pollak said.

CPCSC previously had a mask optional policy, where masks would be required in a specific school building if cases were over 2% of that building’s population. The district is now fully mask optional.

The school corporation's removal of the dashboard does not allow the public to see previous cases, from when they were required to be tracked. However, the Indiana Department of Health also lists individual schools on its dashboard.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 126,600 student cases in the state of Indiana. Last week IDOH reported 1,633 new student cases of COVID-19.

Schools saw a spike in cases at the beginning of January. The highest recorded day on IDOH’s tracker statewide was 6,193 active cases Jan. 18.

The School Town of Munster has also taken down its COVID-19 dashboard. Its website stated masks would be optional beginning Feb. 18 and contact tracing and quarantining due to exposure would no longer be required.

Gary Community School Corp. will also remove its dashboard.

Hanover Community School Corp. indicated Monday it plans to maintain a COVID-19 dashboard, despite the new requirements. LaPorte Community School Corp. also plans to maintain a COVID-19 dashboard.

LaPorte said the it plans to continue to record and monitor positive COVID-19 cases, update its daily dashboard and maintain the data found on the COVID-19 page of the corporation website.

LaPorte went mask optional Tuesday amid the change in policy from IDOH. Leo Cavinder, a student at LaPorte High School, said some students are frustrated by the change due to the lack of consistency.

Portage Township Schools said they will continue a COVID-19 dashboard, but it will no longer include close contacts or those in quarantine.

Superintendent Larry Veracco of Lake Central School Corp. said Monday the district was still determining plans. He said regardless of the decision, the district would still track COVID-19 cases, even if they were not publicized. Lake Central went mask optional beginning last week.

