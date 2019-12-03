UNION MILLS — The South Central Community School Corporation board unanimously approved a new teachers contract in a Monday night meeting following months of negotiation and the request of a state mediator.
The new contract, covering the current and next school year, allocates an average 3% raise to all South Central teachers this year and maintains insurance costs following a prolonged negotiation period.
“We were able to finally come to an agreement that both sides were happy with,” said Katie Anderson, co-president of the South Central Classroom Teacher Association. “What we were asking at the beginning compared to what administration was willing to give, we came to a really good middle ground.”
The South Central district sought mediation last month after coming to an impasse over teachers’ desired salary and benefits.
Teachers said at the time what the district offered in salary and insurance benefits did little to attract and retain educators when compared to larger, nearby districts such as Valparaiso Community Schools.
In the Valparaiso district serving more than 6,200 students, teachers made between $40,500 and $79,933 last year in base salary under the school corporation’s 2018-19 contract, according to state records.
In the smaller South Central district of fewer than 950 students, teachers made between $36,408 and $68,500 during the same time, according to the district’s previous contract.
“We can’t compare ourselves to Valpo, but at the same time, we’re competing with Valparaiso for teachers,” Anderson said. “Being able to raise the base salary is going to help us stay competitive.”
The new contract raises South Central teachers’ base salary to a range of $38,008 to $70,100 this year and $39,208 to $71,300 in the next school year.
Insurance costs wound up being “the large issue of the day,” as negotiations neared a close, South Central Superintendent Theodore Stevens said.
In its newest contract, the school district will pay 80% of teachers' insurance costs through next school year compared to 81% paid by the district last year.
“It dropped a little bit, but we’re able to keep that percentage locked in for two years,” Anderson said. “That’s always a positive because insurance rates go up every year.”
South Central was one of more than a dozen Northwest Indiana districts to close allowing teachers to participate in last month’s Red for Ed rallies supporting greater state funding of public education.
Union Mills’ teachers saw an outpouring of community support on Facebook and in meetings throughout the contract negotiation process.
“It was really encouraging to know the community supports its teachers,” Anderson said. “We really can’t say enough how much we appreciate that.”
South Central base salary raises this and next year will be funded in part through about $44,000 in district funds freed up by Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan to reduce school corporations’ required pension contributions, Stevens said. The rest will be paid out of the district’s education fund.
“I think the contract will speak for itself,” Stevens said. “We want to make sure that we’re trying to compensate our teachers appropriately over time to be competitive with other schools. Overall, we’re fairly proud of the outcome.”
The full South Central Community School Corp. teacher contract can be viewed on the district’s website at scentral.k12.in.us/school-board/contracts.