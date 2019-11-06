UNION MILLS — The South Central Community School Corp. school board and teachers are seeking a state mediation for teacher contract negotiations after failing to find a compromise in teacher salary and benefits.
Teachers in the southern LaPorte County district have been working on an expired contract since July when their 2018-19 agreement came to an end, said Indiana State Teachers Association UniServ Director Andrew Borrelli, representing the South Central Classroom Teacher Association.
Borrelli said the teachers have now notified the Indiana Education Employee Relations Board of their need for a state mediator.
"Our priorities are not the same," Borrelli said. "I think the board’s priority has to do with finances, and the teacher’s priority has to do with people and having a fair and living wage and affordable health care for them. And that part of the equation is not being included."
The South Central Community School Corp. serves more than 900 students among its South Central Elementary School and South Central Junior-Senior High School. The district employs 56 teachers, according to an SCCTA news release.
At the center of the impasse is debate over what the district is willing to offer in teacher salary increases and benefits.
A starting teacher in the South Central district could be offered $36,408 under the school corporation’s expired 2018-2019 contract. At the highest end, experienced teachers in the district may be offered up to $68,500.
This range mirrors salaries offered last year in other rural LaPorte County districts.
The M.S.D of New Durham Township, serving just under 900 Westville students, offered between $36,084 and $68,970 in its 2018-19 contract.
Michigan City Area Schools, LaPorte County’s largest school district serving about 5,500 students, offered $37,982 to $70,783 in its base salary for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years.
Borrelli said teachers at South Central fear proposed raises in other districts could draw teachers away from the Union Mills-based school corporation.
SCCTA Co-President Ashley Medley said in a news release the school board’s recent offers to teachers do little to attract and retain teachers.
"What the board gets out of this contract is the best environment to have a school and the highest performing teachers around," Medley said in the release. "Just look at our test scores."
The district is regularly given high marks in the state’s annual A-F accountability grades, receiving only As and Bs over the last five years at both the district and school level.
Teachers have also expressed frustration about increasing insurance costs at a time when the district is on stable ground financially, Borrelli said, pointing to "considerable savings" in the school corporation’s rainy day fund. State records show South Central schools had more than $898,000 in this fund in June 2018.
"Teachers, part of the face of the corporation, pay thousands of dollars for their own health care, while some administrators get it for $1," South Central teacher Curt Masson said in the release. "We have made financial concessions in the past to put our students first. South Central is on good financial ground and there’s no reason school employees are not the board’s top priority."
South Central Community School Corp. officials and school board members did not return calls for comment.
Borrelli said mediation is set to begin in the next couple of weeks.