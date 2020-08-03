You are the owner of this article.
South Central to reopen virtually in 2020-21 school year
South Central to reopen virtually in 2020-21 school year

School stock
Times Staff

UNION MILLS — South Central Community School Corp. in LaPorte County will open virtually for the start of its 2020-21 school year.

South Central Superintendent Theodore Stevens shared the district's plan to implement its 100% virtual option until further notice in a letter to parents July 31.

Students' first day in the South Central district will be Aug. 12.

"This is not a decision that has been made lightly, but we are hopeful that providing you this information now will help you prepare," Stevens said in the letter. "We are still optimistic that we may be able to return on a hybrid model and even full attendance in the future, but the timeline of that implementation certainly cannot be guaranteed."

Michigan City schools to reopen virtually through fall break

The district's virtual option will allow South Central teachers to instruct students from their classrooms with a goal to have virtual instruction mirror traditional classroom instruction and interaction "as much as possible."

Students will be expected to complete assignments as they would during in-person instruction.

Details on Chromebook pickup are forthcoming, Stevens said in the July 31 letter.

"We know that this is a huge inconvenience to everyone," Stevens said. "Opening school utilizing the virtual option was never anyone's favorite choice; however, the virtual option provides us the greatest opportunity for student, staff and community safety."

The South Central announcement comes as districts across the Region announce or recommend virtual openings.

More information on South Central's response to the coronavirus pandemic is available at scentral.k12.in.us.

Read the superintendent's full letter here:

Download PDF South Central virtual reopening 2020-21

How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

Concerned about COVID-19?

