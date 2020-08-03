South Central to reopen virtually in 2020-21 school year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UNION MILLS — South Central Community School Corp. in LaPorte County will open virtually for the start of its 2020-21 school year.

South Central Superintendent Theodore Stevens shared the district's plan to implement its 100% virtual option until further notice in a letter to parents July 31.

Students' first day in the South Central district will be Aug. 12.

"This is not a decision that has been made lightly, but we are hopeful that providing you this information now will help you prepare," Stevens said in the letter. "We are still optimistic that we may be able to return on a hybrid model and even full attendance in the future, but the timeline of that implementation certainly cannot be guaranteed."

The district's virtual option will allow South Central teachers to instruct students from their classrooms with a goal to have virtual instruction mirror traditional classroom instruction and interaction "as much as possible."

Students will be expected to complete assignments as they would during in-person instruction.

Details on Chromebook pickup are forthcoming, Stevens said in the July 31 letter.