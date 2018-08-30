South Haven Elementary School won't reopen until Sept. 10 due to mold issue

SOUTH HAVEN — South Haven Elementary School students won't return to their classrooms until Monday, Sept. 10.
Officials had hoped the school would reopen next Tuesday after mold found in the building on Monday forced an evacuation of students and staff. Students have been attending makeshift classes at Portage High School this week.
"Servpro and Midwest Environmental continue to check, test and advise us on the discovery of mold at South Haven Elementary. Yesterday afternoon, we made the decision to take additional precautions in the building, and, therefore, we are going to postpone our staff and students’ return to South Haven Elementary," said Melissa Deavers-Lowie, Portage Township Schools director of communications, in a written statement released Thursday afternoon.
"We are taking this additional time to thoroughly check the building. While we agree that returning our students and staff to their building as soon as possible is important, ensuring that the school is safe for our staff and students is the top priority," she said.
Deavers-Lowie said officials will continue to check the air quality at all of our buildings and review district-wide policies.
School officials will conduct meetings with South Haven families prior to returning the staff and students to their school. Information on the meetings is forthcoming. Officials are also working to prevent the situation from occurring at any other district schools.
While at the high school, South Haven students have attended orchestra class rehearsals, watched the Robotics teams assemble their bots and learned about the printing process at the print shop.
"Our high school staff and students have been extremely accommodating, moving rooms and blocking off areas for their South Haven Elementary guests. We are working to provide as normal of an instructional day as possible," said Deavers-Lowie, adding IT has delivered portable televisions, hooked up projectors and rolled in iPad carts, to provide teachers with the tools they need to continue to teach.