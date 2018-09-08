South Haven Elementary will not reopen Monday due to continuing mold issue

South Haven Elementary School will not reopen Monday as planned as crews continue to clean and check the building.
The school was closed and evacuated Aug. 27 after a report of mold in the building.
"Portage Township Schools is continuing to work with Servpro and Midwest Environmental to clean and prevent the return of mold at South Haven Elementary School," said Melissa Deavers-Lowie, PTS director of communications.
"This is a process that involves cleaning, waiting and rechecking the building, and this is time-consuming. Servpro and Midwest Environmental continue to take extra precautions throughout the building; therefore, South Haven Elementary School will not be ready to open on Monday," she said in a prepared statement released Friday afternoon.
Deavers-Lowie said school officials will update parents next week once they receive additional information.
Once the school is ready to reopen, school officials will host parent meetings, in both the morning and evening, to address any questions or concerns, she said.
Since the building was closed, students have been studying in classrooms set up at Portage High School. Transportation has been provided to students, including those who regularly walk to school.
"Keeping our students and staff safe and healthy remains our top priority, and we want to make sure that Servpro and Midwest Environmental can provide certification that the school is ready to reopen," Deavers-Lowie said.