South Suburban College student named to state advisory board

SOUTH HOLLAND — South Suburban College's Jaleel Harris has been named to the Illinois Community College Board's Student Advisory Committee, the school announced.

Harris, a 26-year-old Chicago resident and Homewood-Flossmoor High School graduate, is studying business administration.

"I am honored to serve my students and community through the amazing opportunity," Harris said in a news release. "Here at SSC, our mission is to serve our students and community through lifelong learning. With pleasure, this is a mission I will honor throughout my professional journey and one I will cherish when performing my responsibilities with the ICCB."

Harris plans to continue his education with a focus on sociology and a goal of starting a foundation to work with at-risk youth.

"My experience here as both a student and student employee has taught me a variety of values," Harris said in the release. "Most importantly, I have learned the significance of acquired knowledge and service. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once stated, 'Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'"

Harris is the second SSC student to serve on the state board. In addition, Dr. Lynette Stokes in 2020 became the first SSC president named to the ICCB.