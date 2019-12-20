{{featured_button_text}}
South Suburban College to offer new Barbering College next fall

South Suburban College President Lynette Stokes, left, and Matt Beasland, dean of adult and continuing education at SSC, help kick off construction for the college's new barbering program to be offered in fall 2020.

 Provided photo

SOUTH HOLLAND — South Suburban College is just steps away from establishing a new Barber College.

Construction has begun on a new, fully equipped facility at the South Suburban College main campus in South Holland.

The 12-month credit program will be available to students beginning in the fall 2020 semester, pending approval from the Illinois Community College Board, according to a news release from the school.

"We are extremely pleased by the response from the community as we research several new programs that will be coming to South Suburban College," SSC President Lynette Stokes said in the release. "Barbering can be a lucrative career that provides entrepreneurial opportunities. This new educational track will be much more accessible and affordable through our community college than the alternative options available to our constituents." 

SSC's barbering curriculum will allow opportunities to pursue professional licensure through two tracks — a 50-hour Barber Technician Certificate and a 65-hour Associate of Applied Science Degree in Barbering for students looking to earn a college degree.

Both tracks will include test preparation for Illinois' National Barbering Written Licensing Examination, according to the news release.

"South Suburban College's Barbering program will be the only active public Barber School in the state," said Matt Beasland, who will serve as administrator over the Barber College. "It will provide our students with quick access to a career credential that can lead to family-sustaining wages."

More information about the Barbering College, and similar programs being offered through SSC's Workforce Equity Initiative, is available online at www.ssc.edu/wei.

Education Reporter

Carley Lanich covers education in Lake County and throughout the Region. She comes to Northwest Indiana from Indianapolis and is an IU-Bloomington grad.