State A-F school grades released; how did Region fare?

Each school corporation and individual public, private and charter school receive a grade annually under the state’s accountability system to assess student performance and growth from year to year.

The Indiana Department of Education also facilitates the assignment of federal accountability ratings. Those results were released in January on a scale of “Does Not Meet Expectations” to “Exceeds Expectations.”

Administrators were informed of the grades their schools would have received for the 2018-19 school year had the governor not enacted hold harmless legislation, according to the IDOE. However, only the adjusted grades were made public.

Educators say they are using these measures as indicators to reflect on prior testing, develop remediation plans and prepare for this year's ILEARN exam. But some say the ILEARN exam and accountability grades only provide a snapshot of student performance and should be viewed in the fuller context of school programs.

"We want to become more data driven and results oriented," Diocese of Gary Superintendent Joseph Majchrowicz said. "But we also want to approach the education of the whole student. We want to make sure that our Catholic identity is strong and we want to make sure our school environments are safe."