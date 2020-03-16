State agency offering resources for families seeking child care during school closures

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration is offering resources for families seeking child care as nearly all public school districts across the state close buildings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Following a memo Thursday from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb granting schools a penalty-free, 20-day waiver of state attendance requirements, 273 public school districts are either closed Monday, implementing eLearning days or plan to close following spring break this week.
About 95% of the state's charter schools have closed and at least 70% of private schools have called off, Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick said in a Monday afternoon press conference.
"We are receiving an enormous amount of questions," McCormick said. "We know it is a hardship for families. We are well aware of that. We do not close down school or provide eLearning without becoming cognizant of the economic hardship that provides families."
The state saw its first coronavirus-related death Monday and the Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 24 presumptive positive cases statewide, as of Monday morning, leading the governor to issue new guidance restricting in-house dining at restaurants and limiting public gatherings to no more than 50 people.
Restaurants switch to carryout and delivery only: 'It's a scary time for small businesses and service workers'
Nationally, more than 3,400 cases of COVID-19 have been reported with 60 confirmed deaths as of Monday night, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The White House is urging all Americans to avoid groups of more than 10 people, and the American Federation of Teachers is preparing for what it calls an inevitable national school closure.
The Indiana public school system serves more than 1.1 million students, leaving many families in search of child care.
The FSSA is advising that all child care centers remain open, unless a positive case of COVID-19 has been identified within the center, to help support the increased demand for child supervision.
Locally, Geminus has been designated as a referral services provider to connect families in 10 northern Indiana counties — including Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties — to quality, licensed child care providers.
"Everything is changing," said Kate DeRolf, program director of of Geminus' Early Learning Connections. "We've been working to stay proactive instead of reactive as much as we can."
DeRolf recommends families seeking child care reach out locally to Early Learning Connections at 219-685-1500. The state also advises Hoosiers to contact Brighter Futures Indiana at 800-299-1627 to speak to a referral specialist.
Sonia Magallon, president of Geminus Corp., said she is concerned seeing some child care providers close and reducing the availability to take children.
She said while some child care providers in northern Indiana are larger, many serve 20 to 30 children or fewer.
The FSSA is recommending that child care centers practice regular hand-washing and social distancing where possible, with staggered recess times and lunch provided in classroom to avoid large gatherings of students.
Centers have also been advised to modify student drop-off and pick-up procedures by meeting parents at the door or at their car, and to cancel any planned trips that raise the potential of COVID-19 exposure.
The state is also recommending that caregivers 65 years or older or with a chronic disease stay home.
Child care closures will be handled on a case-by-case basis should the coronavirus be reported in a family associated with a given child care center closure, according to an FAQ compiled by the FSSA.
Centers are advised to prepare isolation measures should a child fall ill while in their care.
"This is one of those situations that's unlike anything anyone has ever been through," DeRolf said. "Child care has been a universal need even before this happened. This is bringing critical awareness to what's going on. This is something we all need to work on together."
DeRolf said Geminus is prioritizing communication through social media. The Early Learning Connections Facebook page is posting regular updates, available at facebook.com/earlylearningconnections.