State agency offering resources for families seeking child care during school closures

She said while some child care providers in northern Indiana are larger, many serve 20 to 30 children or fewer.

The FSSA is recommending that child care centers practice regular hand-washing and social distancing where possible, with staggered recess times and lunch provided in classroom to avoid large gatherings of students.

Centers have also been advised to modify student drop-off and pick-up procedures by meeting parents at the door or at their car, and to cancel any planned trips that raise the potential of COVID-19 exposure.

The state is also recommending that caregivers 65 years or older or with a chronic disease stay home.

Child care closures will be handled on a case-by-case basis should the coronavirus be reported in a family associated with a given child care center closure, according to an FAQ compiled by the FSSA.

Centers are advised to prepare isolation measures should a child fall ill while in their care.

"This is one of those situations that's unlike anything anyone has ever been through," DeRolf said. "Child care has been a universal need even before this happened. This is bringing critical awareness to what's going on. This is something we all need to work on together."