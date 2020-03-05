State argues against Hammond, Lake Ridge challenge of $1 charter law

He said the state’s argument fails to consider that most buildings owned by school corporations are constructed using taxpayer support and that most school corporations are managed by locally elected school boards as opposed to private companies, as is often the case in charter schools.

Schools across the state already are feeling the harm of the law, Reiling said. He noted it takes years for districts to plan future use of their buildings and that the uncertainty brought by the state statute has affected school corporations’ ability both to plan and seek true assessments of their properties’ value.

In addition to its three schools shuttered last summer, the School City of Hammond plans to close its Clark and Gavit middle/high schools in 2021.

Reiling, who is working along with attorneys for the Lake Ridge and Hammond districts, said the legal team plans to address the value of those buildings in its forthcoming response to the state’s motion.

Both districts have carried out staff reductions in addition to closing schools to try to manage declines in state funding and could stand to lose economic opportunity if made to sell their buildings for $1, school officials have said.