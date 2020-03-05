State argues against Hammond, Lake Ridge challenge of $1 charter law

The state is asking the Lake Superior Court to drop a lawsuit challenging an Indiana law that allows charter schools the first opportunity to buy or lease unused school properties for $1.
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools and the School City of Hammond first filed a lawsuit naming Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, the Indiana State Board of Education and the Indiana Department of Education in January, claiming the state statute constitutes an unjust seizure of land without fair compensation.
The West Lafayette Community School Corp., which brought a similar case dismissed in Tippecanoe Superior Court in January, joined the two north Lake County districts as an intervenor shortly after the two public school corporations filed their lawsuit.
The attorney general’s office filed a motion this week to dismiss the case, claiming representatives for Lake Ridge and Hammond schools could not prove the districts have been harmed by the state law.
“This matter is merely hypothetical and speculative,” reads the state’s response, filed on Monday.
Under the Indiana law, school corporations are required to notify the IDOE of vacant properties within 10 days of deciding to close, no longer use or no longer occupy a school.
Charter school authorizers and operators across the state then are informed of the vacancy and given 30 days to express interest in buying or leasing the building for $1.
The School City of Hammond and Lake Ridge Schools closed a combined four schools last summer in an effort to reduce spending in the two districts struck by declining enrollment.
Hammond board votes to shutter three schools this summer; more than 130 positions to be cut in coming reductions
Neither district has listed properties with the state, choosing instead to put the closed buildings to use this school year for other purposes such as storage and adult education programs.
The law was created to provide mechanisms for public charter schools to secure property while not afforded the same access to seek referendum funding for construction projects in the same manner as school corporations.
In its motion to dismiss, the state argued the court can’t assess any stated hardships experienced by the school corporations without the districts first reporting buildings to the IDOE to seek charter school interest.
“This argument is exactly the theoretical question or controversy that the Indiana courts have time and time again dismissed,” the state’s motion reads.
The attorney general’s team also argued that the school corporations have no grounds to sue the state over government-owned property, and that the law doesn’t constitute an unjust taking of property given a charter school’s lease or purchase would still serve to provide public education within a community.
Robert Reiling, an attorney for the West Lafayette Community School Corp., said he was not surprised by the state’s response.
He said the state’s argument fails to consider that most buildings owned by school corporations are constructed using taxpayer support and that most school corporations are managed by locally elected school boards as opposed to private companies, as is often the case in charter schools.
Schools across the state already are feeling the harm of the law, Reiling said. He noted it takes years for districts to plan future use of their buildings and that the uncertainty brought by the state statute has affected school corporations’ ability both to plan and seek true assessments of their properties’ value.
In addition to its three schools shuttered last summer, the School City of Hammond plans to close its Clark and Gavit middle/high schools in 2021.
Reiling, who is working along with attorneys for the Lake Ridge and Hammond districts, said the legal team plans to address the value of those buildings in its forthcoming response to the state’s motion.
Both districts have carried out staff reductions in addition to closing schools to try to manage declines in state funding and could stand to lose economic opportunity if made to sell their buildings for $1, school officials have said.
The school corporations have 30 days to respond after the state filed its motion to dismissed. Reiling said he’s optimistic about the case’s potential being heard in Lake County.
“The statute is overreaching,” Reiling said. “It’s pretty obvious you can’t take property from someone without due process.”
