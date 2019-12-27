INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Board of Education approved funding recommendations Friday for career and technical education courses to be offered in the next school year.
The CTE funding levels, recommended under state statute by the Department of Workforce Development, increase state support of several advanced CTE courses, while eliminating state CTE funds directed toward five foundational courses including Nutrition and Wellness, Child Development, Adult Roles and Responsibilities, Interpersonal Relationships, and Consumer Economics.
The Department of Workforce Development drafted the 2020-21 school year funding levels for State Board of Education approval in consultation with the Governor's Workforce Cabinet, which first recommended to legislators a shift from foundational course funding to advanced course funding in October 2018.
PJ McGrew, executive director of the Governor's Workforce Cabinet, said Friday the idea behind the recommendations was to incentivize schools to offer students greater experiences aligned with the state's college and career pathways graduation requirements.
He said historical data shows only half of students who enrolled in the five foundational courses persisted to pursue additional CTE courses, and only 17% further pursued higher level CTE courses in line with the state's college and career pathways.
"It was not meant to devalue any of those courses," McGrew said of the funding change. "It was really actually to highlight how valuable they were to all students, not just those students who were pursuing career and technical education."
The state will allocate a total of $130 million next year of its $7.5 billion education budget to CTE courses, with each Indiana district receiving funds based on a formula considering student enrollment and workforce demand and wages.
Courses that are determined to be among the highest in value will see as much as $1,020 in funding per credit hour offered. Planning courses or classes designed to introduce students to a career pathway will see funding in the range of $150 to $300 per student enrolled.
Several teachers spoke out against the funding changes in the Friday morning meeting at the Indiana Government Center.
Kankakee Valley High School family and consumer sciences teacher Laurie Holcomb drove down to Indianapolis early Friday to advocate for continued funding of her classes.
"Within my coursework, students learn content that prepares them for upper-level courses, allows them to explore content-guided careers, teaches them employability skills, provides them with laboratory settings and provides them with building blocks which allow them to attain nationally recognized credentials," Holcomb said. "Up until a month ago, I thought we were right on track."
Several state board members echoed educators' concerns and pointed to a potential loss in important life skills education that could serve families and communities beyond the pursuit of an identified career pathway.
"A lot of the courses that are now not funded lead for our students to be successful family members, to be caregivers, to run household budgets, and there's value in that," State board member Pat Mapes said to applause. "You can't public policy students' interests and passions. We have to make certain that students have avenues to be successful with whatever they want to do once they leave the K-12 system."
However, all board members present in the Friday morning meeting voted to approve the budget. The funding passed the board with a 9-0 vote.
Gail Zeheralis of the Indiana State Teachers Association asked that the board and Department of Workforce Development advocate for a greater time window to consider future funding changes as well as an expanded appeal process and consideration of impact statements for how course defunding may affect school programs.
Under state statute, the Department of Workforce Development must make its recommendations for CTE course designations and funding to the board by December 1. The state board must then vote to approve funds by Jan. 1.
"From the standpoint of the practitioner, and frankly the public, the review process is unnecessarily rushed," Zeheralis said. "Fortunately, we have a general assembly convening here in a few days."
The funding changes seen for the 2020-21 school year, when first proposed, were made in consultation with lawyers, educators and Indiana Department of Education staff, state board member Byron Earnest said.
"I don't want people to think this was done in total isolation of thought process or care for those courses," Earnest said. "I really think people did really value them."
