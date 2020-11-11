State board seeking feedback on changes to school accountability model

The framework also seeks to align metrics of the state accountability system, where possible, with the federal accountability system to provide a single, easily understood indicator of student performance.

"The point of releasing this framework is to spur conversation about these ideas, about the problems that are pointed out and about the solutions that are presented, in an effort to make sure that the next iteration of accountability is even more effective than what we have now," said Ron Sandlin, senior director of school performance and transformation for the state board.

State board staff will have three upcoming virtual stakeholder panels this month to hear feedback on the accountability framework. Details for the meetings, along with links to community surveys and a copy of the proposed accountability framework, will be shared on the State Board of Education website at in.gov/sboe. Comments can also be shared with the board by emailing sboe_comment@sboe.in.gov.