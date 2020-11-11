State board seeking feedback on changes to school accountability model

The Indiana State Board of Education is asking for feedback on a proposed framework to reshape the state's school accountability model.
The proposed framework, available on the board of education's website, comes following six months of research and input gathering to adjust current systems, which have been criticized for their reliance on standardized test performance.
The state's current accountability system uses student performance and growth metrics identified through Indiana's standardized exam, ILEARN, to assign letter grades to school.
The assignment of school performance indicators, determined independently of a separate federal accountability system, has been required since 1999 and took the shape of A-F letter grades in 2012, according to a state board report.
Proponents of school accountability systems say its indicators provide comparison for school performance and incentives to provide effective instruction.
However, educators advocated for change last fall after students' low performance in the state's first ILEARN exam elicited lower school grades in more than half of Indiana schools before state legislators acted to hold educators harmless from the change.
The new framework — which state board staff emphasized is broad with the intention of sparking new ideas — seeks to weigh multiple measures of student performance to balance the accountability system's reliance on standardized testing with Indiana's increasing prioritization of college and career readiness fundamentals.
The framework also seeks to align metrics of the state accountability system, where possible, with the federal accountability system to provide a single, easily understood indicator of student performance.
"The point of releasing this framework is to spur conversation about these ideas, about the problems that are pointed out and about the solutions that are presented, in an effort to make sure that the next iteration of accountability is even more effective than what we have now," said Ron Sandlin, senior director of school performance and transformation for the state board.
State board staff will have three upcoming virtual stakeholder panels this month to hear feedback on the accountability framework. Details for the meetings, along with links to community surveys and a copy of the proposed accountability framework, will be shared on the State Board of Education website at in.gov/sboe. Comments can also be shared with the board by emailing sboe_comment@sboe.in.gov.
See a summary of the framework here:
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_09
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_03
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_04
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_01
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_11
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_06
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_10
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_08
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_07
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_05
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_02
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!