State commissioner reveals plan for higher education 'at a crossroads' in annual address

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s higher education exists in a state of change.

"The only thing that is certain is change," Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said in her annual State of Higher Education address Tuesday afternoon. "That saying is unequivocally true about higher education as we enter a new decade that will be marked by dramatic demographic, economic and technological changes."

In her eighth address Tuesday at the Indiana Statehouse, Lubbers outlined priorities set in the state commission's fourth strategic plan entitled “Reaching Higher in a State of Change.”

The strategic plan, published Tuesday, establishes a “blueprint for change,” Lubbers said.

Among its goals, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education hopes to increase Hoosiers’ median household income to at least meet levels established in other Midwestern states.

The commission also plans to implement a new, annual report card to keep score of its progress in the areas of completion, equity and talent.

Lubbers said higher education must become more agile to meet an increasing number of students seeking “educational upgrades throughout life” as the economy changes.