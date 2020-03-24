State education leaders give guidance for local leaders navigating COVID-19 closures

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education is working to stay on top of questions and provide guidance for educators as they navigate a new week of extended closures amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In a new weekly webinar series directed toward state school leaders, Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick gave an update of steps taken to date to best maintain operations during this extended period of school closures.
Schools began calling off in early March as COVID-19 reports in Indiana gradually grew — starting first with the Avon Community School Corp. on March 9 and extending to most of the state's schools by the end of that week.
Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a 20-day waiver on March 12, allowing schools to plan instructional eLearning days and penalty-free school closure days as local leaders saw fit.
A week later, the governor ordered all public and private schools in the state to close through May 1.
UPDATE: Indiana schools ordered to close through May 1, spring testing canceled amid coronavirus pandemic
School leaders have since worked to plan their exempt waiver days through the 20-day period, some spacing out eLearning days throughout the week.
But, questions still loom among school leaders about providing special education services remotely, distributing technology to families in need and proper reporting and use of waiver days.
Educators are required to provide support to students with disabilities on days a given school is open for eLearning, IDOE Director of Special Education Nancy Holsapple said.
McCormick said her team has been in contact with the governor's office about technology distribution in schools after a number of executive orders issued this week take effect at 10:59 p.m. Region time Tuesday.
A number of schools, such as the School City of Hammond, have launched Chromebook distribution efforts, to put technology in the hands of students with no home access to keep up with studies during prolonged school closures.
Such efforts are considered essential to school operations and are allowed, McCormick said while advising schools, if continuing with device distribution efforts, to do so while maintaining proper social distancing recommendations.
Waiver days do not need to be reported immediately, McCormick said Tuesday. Her advice to school administrators is to "wait until the end" of the COVID-19-related school closures, adding "the potential to be out the rest of the year is still there."
State testing requirements for spring exams like ILEARN, IREAD-3 and ISTEP+ have been waived.
The department is also working with other state agencies to develop recommendations for school partnerships in providing child care services and in conducting spring teacher evaluations.
Further guidance on high school graduation requirements and teacher license renewal in this unusual spring semester will likely come by way of executive order, McCormick said.
"The work that's being done at the local level has been nothing short of amazing," McCormick said. "This has not been easy on anyone, but just know that your work is being recognized."
More resources from the IDOE on COVID-19 response are available at doe.in.gov/safety/health/covid-19-resources-indiana-schools.
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Illinois
Virus Outbreak Illinois Daily Life
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Service 4
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Illinois
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Sports Virus Outbreak Australia
Virus Outbreak Funerals
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Testing Michigan
Drive-up church service
Service 2
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Virus Outbreak Illinois Daily Life
Virus Outbreak Quarantine Shaming
Virus Outbreak Quarantine Shaming
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Hobart Fire Dept coronavirus
APTOPIX Viruc Outbreak Elections Florida
Election 2020 Illinois Primary
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak-US
Virus Outbreak Hawaii
Photo1
Coronavirus Testing
Gymnastics state finals
Medical tent sits outside Community Hospital
Medical tent sits outside Community Hospital
Virus Outbreak NBA Basketball
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Big 12 College Basketball
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak ACC Basketball
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Photo4
Photo3
Photo3
Photo2
Photo1
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Virus Outbreak US
Virus Outbreak US
APTOPIX Nigeria Virus Outbreak
Britain Virus Outbreak
APTOPIX Italy Virus Outbreak
Virus Outbreak US
Virus Outbreak US
Virus Outbreak US
Virus Outbreak Iraq
Italy China Outbreak Europe
Virus Outbreak Mideast Palestinians
France Virus Outbreak
Virus Outbreak Taiwan
India Virus Outbreak
Virus Outbreak South Korea
Virus Outbreak Indonesia
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.