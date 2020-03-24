State education leaders give guidance for local leaders navigating COVID-19 closures

Educators are required to provide support to students with disabilities on days a given school is open for eLearning, IDOE Director of Special Education Nancy Holsapple said.

McCormick said her team has been in contact with the governor's office about technology distribution in schools after a number of executive orders issued this week take effect at 10:59 p.m. Region time Tuesday.

A number of schools, such as the School City of Hammond, have launched Chromebook distribution efforts, to put technology in the hands of students with no home access to keep up with studies during prolonged school closures.

Such efforts are considered essential to school operations and are allowed, McCormick said while advising schools, if continuing with device distribution efforts, to do so while maintaining proper social distancing recommendations.

Waiver days do not need to be reported immediately, McCormick said Tuesday. Her advice to school administrators is to "wait until the end" of the COVID-19-related school closures, adding "the potential to be out the rest of the year is still there."

State testing requirements for spring exams like ILEARN, IREAD-3 and ISTEP+ have been waived.