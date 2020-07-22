State guidance aims to protect Hoosier students from COVID-19 in classrooms

Regarding masks specifically, students beginning in third grade are required to wear a mask at all times except:

In classrooms configured so all students and instructors are 6 feet apart.

During outdoor recess when social distancing is enforced.

When a school official determines it's necessary to remove a mask for instructional purposes.

If a mask interferes with a student's specialized learning plan.

Sullivan said all students, no matter their age or grade, should wear a mask or other face covering while riding to or from school on a bus.

Should a student or teacher test positive for COVID-19, following those guidelines will help school leaders identify anyone who spent more than 15 minutes within 6 feet of the person during the 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms, or within 48 hours of the test date if asymptomatic.

Close contacts of the infected person will be asked to quarantine at home for 14 days under monitoring by their county's health department.

If more than one student in a classroom tests positive, the entire class will be expected to quarantine at home for 14 days, as well as any siblings of the infected person if they are close contacts.