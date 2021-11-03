State leader encourages more civility, less disruption at local government meetings

The top state official for advising Hoosiers about Indiana's open meeting and public access laws is recommending a bit more civility be employed by all sides to minimize disturbances and disruptions at school board and other local government meetings.

Luke Britt, Indiana's public access counselor, said there's no question, based on the inquiries flowing into his office, there's recently been a sharp uptick in personal attacks and confrontations, particularly directed at Indiana school boards and their members.

Britt acknowledges at the outset "the public access counselor is not the behavior sheriff." But he also says it's been his experience that "reasonable and measured discourse invites more productive solutions."

To that end, Britt points out Indiana law does not require local governing bodies provide time for public comment, or establish any right for the public to participate in meetings — only to observe and record.

"Governing bodies can choose whether to extend the courtesy of a comment forum, and therefore revoke it if misused," Britt said. "Tumult, disorder and disturbance on the part of the audience should not be tolerated by a board, council or commission."