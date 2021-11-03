State leader encourages more civility, less disruption at local government meetings

The top state official for advising Hoosiers about Indiana's open meeting and public access laws is recommending a bit more civility be employed by all sides to minimize disturbances and disruptions at school board and other local government meetings.
Luke Britt, Indiana's public access counselor, said there's no question, based on the inquiries flowing into his office, there's recently been a sharp uptick in personal attacks and confrontations, particularly directed at Indiana school boards and their members.
Britt acknowledges at the outset "the public access counselor is not the behavior sheriff." But he also says it's been his experience that "reasonable and measured discourse invites more productive solutions."
To that end, Britt points out Indiana law does not require local governing bodies provide time for public comment, or establish any right for the public to participate in meetings — only to observe and record.
"Governing bodies can choose whether to extend the courtesy of a comment forum, and therefore revoke it if misused," Britt said. "Tumult, disorder and disturbance on the part of the audience should not be tolerated by a board, council or commission."
While Britt said his office always will advocate for a meaningful public comment opportunity, if practical, he recognizes a public comment forum during a meeting is "a privilege and courtesy extended by a governing body to the public," and may come with rules, such as time limits, a requirement that public comment be relevant to pending business, and a prohibition on malicious remarks.
"These types of measures should pass (legal) scrutiny so long as they are enforced consistently," Britt said.
In every case, Britt said public meetings should be a professional place of business for the governing body to soberly conduct its affairs free of distractions and interruptions, and "board presidents should seek to take control of their meeting rooms with authority and confidence, lest the loudest voices run roughshod."
He said it's also not inappropriate, or a barrier to public access, to have law enforcement on hand during a public meeting to ensure things don't get out of control.
Britt also said, in most cases, a board pausing its meeting to take a breather of sorts, and allow temperatures to cool, is a reasonable response. But he emphasized boards absolutely should not turn to secret meetings, or nonpublic committees, to conduct official business.
Likewise, he recommends Hoosiers understand Indiana's access to public records law requires particularized requests for specific documents or records; a demand for everything relating to school "curriculum," for example, is unlikely to be fulfilled.
At the same time, Britt suggested school districts getting repeated requests for similar records to simply make the documents available to all online, rather than mandating a request form be completed and evaluated before releasing the records.
"In the course of my tenure, I have indeed seen greater success when constituents engage public agencies with tact and some measure of graceful conduct and when those courtesies are reciprocated," Britt said. "Exercising kindness and civility is not weakness. Torch-and-pitchfork mobs are rarely successful in getting their way in the long run."
"It may not be required by law that anyone be nice when interacting with government, but I guarantee professionalism yields better results," he added.
Hoosiers can seek advice from the public access counselor, or report a suspected violation of the state's open meeting or public access laws, online at: in.gov/pac.