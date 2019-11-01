INDIANAPOLIS — After four months of study, the Indiana State Board of Education’s School Accountability Panel made its final recommendations for a reworked accountability system used to assign A-F letter grades to Indiana high schools.
In a series of five meetings taking place between July 25 and Oct. 22, the panel heard from the Indiana Association of School Principals, the Indiana Small and Rural Schools Association, the Indiana State Teachers Association, the Indiana Department of Education, the Indiana School Boards Association and the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, among other education officials.
The panel’s final recommendation outlined a new framework to be used in assigning the A-F school grades.
The current system weighs only two factors — achievement and growth — and came under heavy criticism following students’ low performance on the state’s new ILEARN exam.
This summer, state education officials expressed concern the current accountability framework was not modernized to sustain the low results of a new, more rigorous standardized exam which carried substantial weight in the current A-F accountability framework.
The School Accountability Panel is now recommending a three-tiered system of academic proficiency, high school graduation and college and career readiness indicators should be used for future assignments of A-F school grades at the high school level.
These indicators would likely offset the weight carried by standardized test scores and would place an increased emphasis on postsecondary preparedness being stressed among high schoolers through the state’s new graduation pathway requirements.
The School Accountability Panel was established in state legislation enacted this summer and given the charge of studying indicators for student performance in relation to new graduation requirements.
The 15-member panel voted 12-3 on the proposed recommendations, which also include the implementation of a new dashboard designed to replace current school improvement plan requirements and track students’ college and career preparation.
Panel recommendations will be considered by the state General Assembly in the coming 2020 session.
Legislators are expected to consider the effects of this year’s ILEARN results within the state’s current accountability system at the start of the session.
The IDOE issued projected state A-F school accountability grades today to individual school districts. These grades will not be finalized until assigned by the State Board of Education, which passed a resolution in September stating it will not take action on the grades until lawmakers enact policy holding schools and educators harmless for low performance this spring.