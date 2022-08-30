State program to help pay for math, English tutoring

The Indiana Department of Education has launched a grant program that will provide qualifying families with up to $1,000 to spend on math and English/language arts "high-dosage" tutoring and approved out-of-school academic programs for their students.

Indiana Learns’ goal is to increase access to effective, out-of-school academic support to help students recover from learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Parents and families play such an important role in a child’s education, not only through reading to and supporting them at home, but also through additional high-quality tutoring to further support their learning,” Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner said in the Department of Education's announcement of the program. “As we continue to make historic investments in education, this grant will increase access to tutoring opportunities for our students who need it most, regardless of a parent or family’s ability to afford this additional support.”

Indiana Learns was created by House Enrolled Act 1251. IDOE selected The Mind Trust, an Indianapolis-based education nonprofit organization, as a partner to operate the two-year program.

“These tutoring grants give families the power to choose engaging, high-quality academic support for their students. We look forward to partnering with families and schools to help Hoosier students succeed,” said Seana Murphy, senior director of Indiana Learns.

IDOE said the results of a study it conducted with the National Center for Assessment show that students experienced a moderate to significant academic impact in English/language arts and a significant impact in math following pandemic-related learning disruptions. The study concluded that after one year of intensive support, learning is stabilizing or recovering for many students. But proficiency rates for specific student populations, including Black, Hispanic, English-learner students, low-income students and students with disabilities, remain significantly below both pre-pandemic levels as well as their grade-level peers.

To qualify for an Indiana Learns tutoring grant, students must meet these criteria:

• Legally reside in Indiana

• Be enrolled at a traditional public, charter or accredited non-public school

• Qualify for Federal Free or Reduced Lunch

• Have scored Below Proficiency in both math and English/language arts on ILEARN as a third or fourth grader in 2022.

The education department notes that students whose scores show them approaching proficiency will not qualify.

Families can register for the program at IndianaLearns.org, where they can manage their account and find participating learning partners in an online platform that will be available by Oct. 1. The platform will also include help desk resources.

Funds can be used on approved virtual and in-person tutoring opportunities listed on the online platform. Examples of qualifying expenses include private tutoring, small group tutoring or academic-focused camps held during school breaks.

All qualifying and participating students will receive a one-time grant of $500. Indiana traditional public, charter and accredited non-public schools have the opportunity to contribute an additional $250 to the accounts of qualifying students in their school or corporation. When schools make the local contribution, the state of Indiana will provide an extra $250 match, giving families a total of $1,000 in their accounts.