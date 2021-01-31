State report finds increase in students earning early college credit while in high school

A new report from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education shows nearly two-thirds of high school students earn early college credit.

The commission released its biennial Early College Credit Report this week, finding that 64% of high school students who graduated in 2018 earned early college credit creating a combined potential economic impact of $160 million annually for the state and its students.

The report also found students are earning more credit than before, with students in 2018 receiving 13.5 credits on average compared to less than an average of less than 10 credits reported five years ago.

The report also shows students who earn dual credit are more likely to stay in college and graduate on time or early.

“The data continue to tell a powerful story about the value of these early college credit opportunities for Hoosier students and families,” Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said in a news release. “Students who earn college credit in high school — through dual credit, AP or both — are more likely to pursue education and training after graduation, more likely to be successful in college, and can save thousands of dollars in tuition and fees.”

However, the report also draws attention to gaps among dual credit earners.