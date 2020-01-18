The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is inviting schools to apply for its new Indiana Teacher Residency Pilot Grant Program.
The program, created last year by the Indiana General Assembly, will provide $1 million in total funding to help eligible school corporations and charter schools create or continue full-year teacher residency programs.
Teacher residencies, modeled after apprenticeship and medical residency programs, allow students to teach alongside a mentor instructor to prepare for their own classroom experiences after graduation.
"While student educators are learning first-hand from experienced educators, the program also provides mentor teachers with the opportunity for increase responsibility and pay without leaving their classrooms," Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said in a news release.
Schools planning to partner with approved postsecondary educational institutions can apply for two types of grants.
A $15,000 per teacher grant is available to sustain existing or developing residency opportunities beginning in the 2020-21 school year, according to the commission's news release.
A second planning grant offers $1,000 per school corporation or charter school to help develop or expand a collaborative residency program. Recipients of this grant are eligible for the $15,000 residency grant beginning in the 2021-22 school year, according to the commission.
More information is available on the Indiana Commission for Higher Education website at www.in.gov/che/4519.htm or by sending an email to Eugene Johnson, assistant commissioner for program development, at ejohnson@che.in.gov.
The commission is accepting proposals through 5 p.m. EST on Feb. 28.