State seeking school, community partners for 2020 summer meals program

The Indiana Department of Education is seeking eligible schools and community organizations to join its 2020 Summer Food Service Program.

Through a USDA partnership, the summer food program provides free meals to low-income Indiana students in the summer months when school is out of session.

Last year, more than 100 Northwest Indiana locations offered up the free meals for all or part of the summer.

"The Summer Food Service Program is vital to the health and wellbeing of some of Indiana's most vulnerable children," Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick said in an IDOE news release.

The summer food program was founded in 1968, according to the IDOE. The USDA funds and operates the program which is administered by individual states.

The IDOE is seeking applications from eligible organizations, especially from schools in high poverty areas, through April 30.

