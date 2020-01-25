State seeking school, community partners for 2020 summer meals program

The Indiana Department of Education is seeking eligible schools and community organizations to join its 2020 Summer Food Service Program.
Through a USDA partnership, the summer food program provides free meals to low-income Indiana students in the summer months when school is out of session.
Last year, more than 100 Northwest Indiana locations offered up the free meals for all or part of the summer.
"The Summer Food Service Program is vital to the health and wellbeing of some of Indiana's most vulnerable children," Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick said in an IDOE news release.
The summer food program was founded in 1968, according to the IDOE. The USDA funds and operates the program which is administered by individual states.
The IDOE is seeking applications from eligible organizations, especially from schools in high poverty areas, through April 30.
The department is encouraging returning agencies to expand programs to last the entire summer. New and returning agencies will be required to attend training workshops led by the IDOE.
More than 2.5 million meals were served across the state last summer, according to the IDOE. More than 250 Indiana school corporations, local governments and nonprofit agency sponsors served from 1,300 locations — though fewer than one in five eligible low-income children took advantage of the program, according to the department.
Hoosier children ages 18 and under may receive free meals at any participating Summer Food Service Program location.
"I encourage all capable schools and community organizations to participate and ensure Indiana's children have access to nutritious meals when school is not in session," McCormick said. "Together we can make a difference."
More information about registration and participation in the 2020 Summer Food Service Program is available on the IDOE website at doe.in.gov/nutrition/summer-food-service-program.
