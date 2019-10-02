INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana General Assembly's interim study committee for education heard new proposals Tuesday to streamline the functions of three influential education bodies.
In a 2½ hour meeting Tuesday afternoon, state Sen. Bob Behning, R-Indianapolis, who chairs the House Education Committee, proposed merging the responsibilities of the Indiana State Board of Education, Indiana Commission for Higher Education and the Governor's Workforce Cabinet under one umbrella commission to be overseen by the state's general assembly.
As proposed, a new Commission for Lifelong Learning could oversee subcommittees on P-12 education, postsecondary education and workforce development programs.
Its purpose would be to rethink Indiana's current governance structure as it relates to education and workforce development to ensure policymaking recommendations and objectives are aligned, Behning said.
The commission would seek input from educators, industry leaders, state agencies and more, though how members are appointed to the commission, their length of service and prerequisites to join would need to be further studied, Behning said.
The proposal mirrored functions of Indiana's former Education Roundtable, co-chaired by the governor and superintendent of public instruction, to oversee academic standards and make policy recommendations for student achievement to relevant boards and agencies.
The Education Roundtable dissolved under legislative action effective July 2015.
Most members of the 14-member education study committee expressed support for streamlining responsibilities where applicable.
However, some expressed concerns about the balance of power in restructuring state-level education bodies given Indiana's coming shift to a governor-appointed superintendent of public instruction following current Superintendent Jennifer McCormick's term.
"This is just an option to start discussion," Behning said. "We can give the commission as much or as little authority as you want."
Other suggestions from the study committee included consolidating departments within the Indiana Department of Education and creating a new expert subcommittee under the State Board of Education.
Representatives for each of the three agencies considered provided brief presentations of their organization's history, functions and responsibilities under state statute.
None said they felt ready to give an opinion on Behning's proposal having seen it for the first time Tuesday.
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, requested a broader comparison of each agency's overlapping responsibilities, fiscal operations and federal requirements before moving forward.
Sen. Victoria Spartz, R-Noblesville, who brought the topic to study committee, said she did so with the intent of beginning the conversation for further study.
"The goal is just to have a discussion," Spartz said. "Are we getting kids ready or not for the future?"