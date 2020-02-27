State superintendent urges community advocacy for more school funding

HOBART TWP. — Superintendent for Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick gave an update on the state of Indiana education and related legislation in a Thursday night meeting at River Forest High School.
The superintendent addressed public school funding, student achievement and teacher retention and compensation in the two-hour forum sponsored by the Northwest Indiana Coalition for Public Education.
“Until we see thousands of parents show up at the Statehouse — that’s a new day,” McCormick advised the room of public education advocates. “You have to have business and parents show up and say 'enough is enough.'"
The visit comes more than halfway into Indiana's short legislative session this year, and as educators across the country celebrate Public Schools Week.
McCormick presented data Thursday night detailing the “whole picture” of public school funding changes including an estimated $1.4 billion in charter school distribution loss in the last five years, $2.3 billion in circuit breaker loss since 2009, and more than $667 million in choice scholarship payments from 2011-2018 as funding follows students transferring among schools.
In Lake County alone, public schools have seen a loss of $14.5 million to vouchers, McCormick said.
She also addressed a growing concern for pay and retention with Indiana ranking 35th out of 50 states in teacher pay when adjusted for inflation, and with more than 3,400 of Indiana’s nearly 80,000 educators teaching on emergency permit to fill the rising need for more public school instructors.
A state budget bill passed last April allocated a $753 million increase to education funding over the next two years and directed $74 million toward statewide grant programs like Indiana's Teacher Appreciation Grant.
Gov. Eric Holcomb also has directed a Teacher Compensation Commission to bring recommendations in the next budget session for long-term solutions to address teacher pay. But educators have expressed concern these steps have not been brought quickly enough to address the growing number of teachers choosing to teach in nearby states or leave the profession altogether.
About 35% of Indiana teachers leaving the profession within their first five years of teaching, according to McCormick’s presentation.
“That should alarm everyone,” McCormick said. “That’s a problem. The 35% leaving is a big concern.”
The superintendent also led a discussion of Indiana’s new ILEARN exam and proposals this session to change the standardized test just introduced last spring.
Gov. Eric Holcomb recently signed a “hold harmless” bill mitigating the effects of students’ low performance statewide on the computer adaptive exam.
“I’m not saying ILEARN is the answer,” McCormick said. “But changing the test every year is not the answer.”
In a Q&A session, some community members shifted the conversation to the state takeover of Gary Community School Corp., asking for better communication and accountability of the district’s turnaround team.
MGT Consulting, a private educational consulting firm contracted to oversee turnaround efforts, announced this week the selection of a new emergency manager — the third since state intervention began in 2017.
“When I first got into office and when I went to Gary, the complexities of Gary are like nothing I’ve seen before,” McCormick said, noting challenges in the distressed district’s declining enrollment, facilities and competition with nearby charters. “I have seen growth … Is there room for more community input, more parent input? There’s not ever enough of that, but it is better than it was.”
McCormick, whose position will become governor-appointed with the end of her term at the end of this year, ended the forum encouraging the room to engage parents and take action to support competent candidates at the state and local levels with an understanding of K-12 education.
“Everyone who can vote — educators, spouses, kids who can vote —they must come to the defense of public education,” NWICPE’s Tony Lux said.
A look at the 2018-19 Federal School Accountability results in Northwest Indiana
Here's a look at how Northwest Indiana schools compared in 2018-19 Federal School Accountability ratings.
Check out the 2018-2019 Federal School Accountability Ratings for Lake County. Results were gathered via the Indiana Department of Education.
Check out the 2018-2019 Federal School Accountability Ratings for Porter County. Results were gathered via the Indiana Department of Education.
Check out the 2018-2019 Federal School Accountability Ratings for LaPorte County. Results were gathered via the Indiana Department of Education.
Check out the 2017-18, 2016-17 and 2015-16 A-F School Grade Results for Jasper and Newton counties. Results were gathered via the Indiana Depa…
Check out the 2018-2019 Federal School Accountability Ratings for the Region's charter schools. Results were gathered via the Indiana Departme…