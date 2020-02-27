State superintendent urges community advocacy for more school funding

Gov. Eric Holcomb recently signed a “hold harmless” bill mitigating the effects of students’ low performance statewide on the computer adaptive exam.

“I’m not saying ILEARN is the answer,” McCormick said. “But changing the test every year is not the answer.”

In a Q&A session, some community members shifted the conversation to the state takeover of Gary Community School Corp., asking for better communication and accountability of the district’s turnaround team.

MGT Consulting, a private educational consulting firm contracted to oversee turnaround efforts, announced this week the selection of a new emergency manager — the third since state intervention began in 2017.

“When I first got into office and when I went to Gary, the complexities of Gary are like nothing I’ve seen before,” McCormick said, noting challenges in the distressed district’s declining enrollment, facilities and competition with nearby charters. “I have seen growth … Is there room for more community input, more parent input? There’s not ever enough of that, but it is better than it was.”