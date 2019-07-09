Gov. Eric Holcomb's Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission will make a stop in northern Indiana this summer seeking input on how to better compensate teachers.
The commission, established in February to explore ways to more competitively compensate Indiana teachers in comparison to neighboring states, will visit Elkhart on Aug. 27, according to a news release from the governor's office.
The commission will also visit Indianapolis on Aug. 19 and Evansville on Aug. 24, with specific times and locations forthcoming.
Holcomb announced plans to create a state commission charged with exploring competitive teacher pay in his January State of the State address. The governor's office drew criticism in February when appointments to the seven voting positions on the commission were revealed publicly to include business executives and community leaders, but no teachers.
The commission includes a former auto industry executive, a bank CEO, an investment firm executive and a nonprofit foundation chair, as well as a senior education adviser to the governor.
The commission is supported by an advisory council, which includes a district superintendent, a school human resource officer, a school board trustee, a state education department director, a math teacher, the executive director of the state teachers' association and the chief executive officer of Muncie Community Schools.
Jená Bellezza, chief operating officer of the Indiana Parenting Institute, is the sole Northwest Indiana representative on the commission.
Teacher pay was a significant conversation in this year's budget session, drawing protests across the state from teachers, administrators and school boards.
The state budget bill passed in April allocated a $753 million increase to education funding over the next two years with $74 million being directed toward statewide grant programs such as the Teacher Appreciation Grant.
However, many public school educators voiced concern the 2.5% increase in education funding would not meet the rising cost of inflation or account for state funding of charter and private school vouchers.
The Next Level commission is expected to make recommendations to the governor and the Indiana General Assembly ahead of the state's next budget session in 2021.
Community members — including parents, teachers and school administrators — are encouraged to share ideas for increased teacher pay with the Next Level commission online at www.in.gov/gov/teachercompensation.