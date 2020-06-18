State to negotiate 2-year extension of Gary schools takeover services

The board, in the Tuesday vote, also gave its chairman authority to negotiate the new, two-year contract to be brought before the board for approval its next meeting in July.

Though MGT Consulting asked for increased compensation in a new contract, McAdam said he would work to hold state payment at its current level given anticipated revenue cuts coming across state agencies in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state's current contract allows MGT Consulting to earn up to $11.4 million in base pay and incentives over three years.

McAdam said he is likely to negotiate a similarly structured contract with incentives set specifically for academic performance.

He said the board is committed to greater use of data and academic performance metrics in future oversight of the Gary takeover and proposed the creation of a new board policy for public comment during board meetings, something typically not extended in past DUAB meetings.

McAdam said he anticipates a negotiated contract will be brought to board members a week before its next meeting.