State to offer free FAFSA guidance in virtual event ahead of April filing deadline
State to offer free FAFSA guidance in virtual event ahead of April filing deadline

School stock
The Times

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is sponsoring a virtual FAFSA Frenzy event to help students seek college scholarships through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

The April 4 event will offer federal aid advice through the Commission's Learn More Indiana social media platforms. Commission staff will man the accounts and post video responses to frequently asked questions using the hashtag #FAFSAFrenzyIN, according to a commission news release.

The FAFSA Frenzy is typically held in person, according to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, but is being held as an online event this year due to social distancing guidelines set in light of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The FAFSA must be filed each year by college-bound students for consideration of federal student aid, including work study programs and education loans.

The filing deadline is April 15, 2020.

The Commission's FAFSA Frenzy event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Region time via the Learn More Indiana Facebook page at facebook.com/LearnMoreIN, Twitter at @LearnMoreIN and Instagram at @LearnMoreIndiana.

INvestED is offering free FAFSA filing assistance any time at 317-715-9007.

