The national president of the American Federation of Teachers will join teachers, school administrators and legislators next week as public education advocates plan a statewide rally for public education.
The day, dubbed the Red for Ed Day of Action, will kick off with a morning rally Tuesday at the Indiana Statehouse where legislators are preparing for the start of the next legislative session.
AFT National President Randi Weingarten will join AFT Indiana President GlenEva Dunham, of Gary, and several state Democrats in outlining the union's legislative priorities for the coming session, including discussion of teacher pay, educators' professional growth point requirements and a fix to the Indiana's new ILEARN exam, which saw low performance statewide in the test's first administration this spring.
"This is member-driven, grassroots, by younger members who haven't had a raise since 2012, but, it's not just about the money, it's working conditions," said Dunham, who called changes in standardized testing "the straw that broke the camel's back."
House and Senate leadership on both sides of the aisle have called for "hold harmless" legislation, mitigating the effects of low ILEARN scores on teacher performance evaluations and school accountability, to be brought early in the session.
The Indiana State Board of Education has resolved that it will not assign school accountability grades for the 2018-19 school year until such measures have been passed.
Dozens of Indiana school districts have announced plans to close Nov. 19, allowing teachers and staff to participate in rallies across the state.
50 school corporations have CLOSED in Indiana for November 19th #RED4ED #FUNDOURFUTURE events as of 9AM today— AFT INDIANA (@AFTIndiana) November 8, 2019
In Northwest Indiana, the School City of East Chicago, the School City of Hammond and Lake Ridge Schools will participate in eLearning Days. Michigan City Area Schools and Portage Township Schools plan to close.
Michigan City students will make their day up on President's Day, Feb. 17, and Portage students' make-up day is scheduled for Jan. 10.
Portage Township Schools' Board of Trustees passed a resolution at its Monday night meeting supporting the statewide rallies and naming Nov. 19 "Portage Red for Ed Day."
"Our educators are our children's advocates — they advocate for them every day in our schools, and now they are taking their efforts to the statehouse," Portage Superintendent Amanda Alaniz said in a district news release. "I want to thank those who are taking that opportunity to attend the Red for Ed rally to advocate for increased funding, fair assessment protocols and reasonable professional requirements for teachers."
